INTENNSE™ to Host First Professional Tennis Draft in Spring 2026

INTENNSE Commissioner Barry Fulcher

Player Compensation Up to $70,000 Available in Season 2; Professional Coaching Opportunities Also Available

For the first time in tennis history, athletes will join their teams through a professional draft. said . Its an incredible milestone as we build toward our second season.” — Barry Fulcher, INTENNSE Commissioner

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INTENNSE™, which concluded its inaugural season by crowning Team Atlanta champions on August 9, today announced plans to host the sport’s first-ever draft as part of its expansion from three to ten teams for the 2026 season. The historic draft will take place in the Spring, ahead of the league’s second season launch.The second season of INTENNSE will feature 80 elite players across 10 teams, with hubs in Atlanta and a soon-to-be-announced site in Florida. The 2026 campaign will run from June 1 through Championship Weekend, July 30–August 2—a two-month showcase of high-intensity tennis and fan-driven entertainment.The draft process is now open, with athlete applications due by January 31, 2026. Selected finalists will advance to interviews before the live draft, a groundbreaking event designed to spotlight athlete selection and strategic team-building.INTENNSE offers players an unprecedented compensation model in professional tennis, with up to $70,000 available over two months. Athletes will receive base salaries ranging from $14,000 to $40,000, with an additional $30,000 possible for an individual via the team prize money pool. Beyond financial rewards, INTENNSE empowers athletes and coaches to shape team culture, strategy, and training in a league driven by energy, grit, camaraderie and sportsmanship.“For the first time in tennis history, athletes will join their teams through a professional draft,” said Barry Fulcher, INTENNSE Commissioner. “It’s an incredible milestone as we build toward our second season and continue delivering a model where players are not only competing at the highest level, but also earning a genuine living. The compensation packages we have put together is akin to the earning potential normally only enjoyed by the top 100-150 ATP/WTA ranked professional players in the World.”INTENNSE is also expanding its coaching staff for the 2026 season and encourages qualified, experienced coaches to register below.About INTENNSE:INTENNSE is entering its second season with a planned expansion from three to 10 professional teams. The league features a fast-paced, team-based format designed to elevate both player performance and fan engagement. With simplified scoring, nonstop action, and an immersive environment, INTENNSE is bringing new energy and a new narrative to the sport of tennis. Learn more at www.intennse.com Follow INTENNSE:Instagram: @INTENNSEtennisTwitter/X: @INTENNSEtennisFacebook: /INTENNSEFor media inquiries, credentials, sponsorship opportunities, or more information, contact:Jeff AltstadterJeff@intennse.com973-908-9991

