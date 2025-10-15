INTENNSE™ to Host First-Ever Draft at RacquetX

Historic event set for March 13 will be the first professional tennis draft

It’s a privilege to host this milestone event at RacquetX, where the racquet sports community converges.” — Barry Fulcher, INTENNSE Commissioner.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INTENNSE™, the groundbreaking team-based professional tennis league, today announced that their inaugural player draft will be held on opening night of RacquetX, the world-class festival and celebration of all racquet sports scheduled to run March 13–15, 2026, at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.The history-making event marks tennis’s first-ever player draft, an innovative format that will see 80 athletes selected ahead of INTENNSE’s 2026 expansion from three to ten professional teams.RacquetX is a “home court for racquet sports” festival and industry expo featuring tennis, squash, padel, pickleball, badminton, racquetball, and more.Held over three days, attendees enjoy on-court play, product demonstrations, brand exhibits, playing clinics, and immersive content to unite enthusiasts, industry players, and the broader community under one roof.The INTENNSE Draft will take place on March 13, following RacquetX’s showfloor hours, which run from 10 AM to 5 PM.“It’s a privilege to host this milestone event at RacquetX, where the racquet sports community converges," said Barry Fulcher, INTENNSE Commissioner. “They’re bringing the racquet world together just as our league positions itself at the intersection of sport, innovation, and community. Our mission goes far beyond building rosters; we’re ushering the sport into a new era of exposure, unity, and possibility.”RacquetX CEO, Robyn Duda, said, “This draft isn’t just about building teams - it’s about rallying an industry around possibility, momentum, and collective growth. There is no more fitting stage than RacquetX to witness tennis cross into this new frontier.”The league will be hubbed in Atlanta for the 2026 campaign, which will run from June 1 through Championship Weekend, July 30–August 2, two months of competitive, high-intensity tennis and fan-driven entertainment.The draft will allow teams to build their rosters with new talent entering the league.Under INTENNSE’s compensation structure, athletes can earn up to $70,000 over the two-month season, including base salaries ranging from $14,000 to $40,000, plus a share of team prize money (up to $30,000 per player). This model underscores the league’s philosophy of combining competitive intensity with sustainable professional opportunity.The application process for the draft is now open. Submissions are due by January 31, 2026. Finalists will be invited to interviews and evaluation events leading up to the live draft at RacquetX.INTENNSE will also host the Draft Surge Series, a three-event tour where top-tier tennis players will compete for draft eligibility. Dates will be announced soon.INTENNSE is expanding its professional coaching ranks for the 2026 season, seeking top-tier talent to guide the new teams.To apply as a player or coach visit register to play or coach.About INTENNSE:INTENNSE is entering its second season with a planned expansion from three to 10 professional teams. The league features a fast-paced, team-based format designed to elevate both player performance and fan engagement. With simplified scoring, nonstop action, and an immersive environment, INTENNSE is bringing new energy and a new narrative to the sport of tennis. Learn more at www.intennse.com Follow INTENNSE:Instagram: @INTENNSEtennisTwitter/X: @INTENNSEtennisFacebook: /INTENNSEFor media inquiries, credentials, sponsorship opportunities, or more information, contact:Jeff AltstadterJeff@intennse.com973-908-9991About RacquetXRacquetX is a “home court for racquet sports” festival and industry expo featuring tennis, squash, padel, pickleball, badminton, racquetball, and more. RacquetX Over three days, attendees enjoy on-court play, product demonstrations, brand exhibits, playing clinics, and immersive content. RacquetX Held March 13–15, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, RacquetX aims to unite enthusiasts, industry players, and the broader community under one roof. RacquetXFollow RacquetX:Instagram: @theracquetxFacebook: /RacquetXLinkedin: RacquetXFor media inquiries:Luca Gibertiluca@theracquetx.com305-409-8520

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.