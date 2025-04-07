RED Commercial Awards Honors Visionaries at Sold-Out Ceremony at The James NoMad Hotel

2025 RED Commercial Real Estate Awards 2025 RED Commercial Real Estate Awards 2025 RED Commercial Real Estate Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 3, 2025, New York’s real estate elite gathered at The James NoMad Hotel for a sold-out night of celebration at the 3rd Annual RED Commercial Awards. The event, part of the broader 12th RED Awards Series, spotlighted the most influential leaders across the commercial real estate landscape — from iconic developers to emerging innovators.Hosted by renowned broker Bob Knakal of BKREA, the RED Commercial Awards recognized achievements across development, sales, technology, legal, and community impact. Known for its integrity and prestige, the RED Awards continue to set the standard for excellence nationwide.“This is more than an award show — it’s a platform for celebrating the people reshaping the future of commercial real estate,” said Selman Yalcin, Founder of the RED Awards and RED Connect. “Our winners are visionaries whose work speaks for itself.”🏆 2025 RED Commercial Award Winners🎤 Master of CeremoniesBob Knakal – BKREALegendary broker and industry thought leader.🏗️ Development & ConstructionHersel Torkian – Rental Luxury Developer of the Year, Torkian GroupElevating city living with premier luxury rentals.Chris Cherlone – Office Building Development of the Year, 125 West 57th Street, Alchemy-ABR Investment PartnersA standout Midtown office project transforming the skyline.Matthew Adell – Lifetime Achievement in Real Estate Development, AdellcoThree decades of transformative developments across NYC.Dov Hertz – Industrial Developer of the Year, DHPHInnovating warehousing and logistics infrastructure.Anthony Rinaldi – Luxury Construction Project of the Year, The Mandarin Oriental Residences, Rinaldi GroupDelivering ultra-high-end residential excellence.Marc Alleyne – Demolition Contractor of the Year, Spartan DemolitionPrecision and professionalism in demolition contracting.🏢 Brokerage & SalesDavid Schechtman – Loan Sales Broker of the Year, Meridian CapitalExpertly navigating complex financial transactions.Jennifer Djurkovic – Emerging Investment Sales Broker of the Year, Djurkovic Investment PropertiesMaking a mark with savvy investment strategies.Robert Khodadadian – Off-Market Investment Sales Broker of the Year, Skyline PropertiesDelivering unique, high-value opportunities off the grid.Robert Sharfstein – 1031 Exchange Broker of the Year, RPS Capital ManagementTrusted expert in complex tax-deferred exchanges.Chaya Milworn – Distressed Asset Broker of the Year, Northgate Real Estate GroupReviving challenging properties with strategic insight.Cory Zelnik – Retail Leasing Broker of the Year, Zelnik & Company LICActivating neighborhoods through strategic leasing.Stephen G. Kliegerman & Robin Schneiderman – New Development Consultant of the Year, Brown Harris Stevens Development MarketingDriving success through deep market understanding.💼 Management & StrategyDavid Goldoff – Property Management Company of the Year, Camelot Realty GroupBest-in-class service keeping properties thriving.Gerard Nocera – Asset Management Firm of the Year, Resolution Real EstateDelivering consistent ROI through strategic oversight.Marion Jones – Capital Markets Leadership Award of the Year, Avison YoungA dynamic force in real estate finance and advisory.Faria Ibrahim – Emerging Developer of the Year, Hudson Edge Real EstateRising star reshaping urban landscapes.Oliver Swig – Young Executive of the Year, Soja Ventures / Helmsley SpearBringing innovation and energy to legacy brands.⚖️ Legal & ZoningKathy A. Younkins – Commercial Real Estate Attorney of the Year, Younkins & Schecter LLPDelivering trusted counsel on complex transactions.Alan J. Perlowitz & Andrew Luftig – Commercial Real Estate Law Firm of the Year, Chaves Perlowitz Luftig LLPProtecting deals with sharp legal expertise.Eric Palatnik – Zoning Consultant of the Year, Eric Palatnik, P.C.Mastering the city’s most nuanced regulations.Ian Rasmussen – Urban Strategist of the Year, Urban CartographicsPlanning for smarter, more vibrant cities.🛠️ Contractors & SpecialistsVincent Castellano – Mechanical Contractor of the Year, VSP MechanicalCrafting reliable systems that power performance.Don Gelestino – Elevator Contractor of the Year, Champion ElevatorEnsuring vertical mobility with safety and speed.💻 Technology & InnovationSeth Samowitz – AI Implementer of the Year in CRE, BKREAIntegrating artificial intelligence to unlock new efficiencies.Wilson Parry – Prop-Tech Company of the Year, Property ScoutRedefining how real estate is sourced and evaluated.Ed Winslow – Real Estate Book of the Year, NicheQuest MediaProviding actionable digital marketing strategies for brokers.🧠 Consultants & AdvisorsCharles Alwakeel – Development Consultant of the Year, Redflux Architecture & DesignShaping development from concept to execution.💖 Community ImpactSean Granahan – Non-Profit Organization of the Year, The Floating HospitalDelivering healthcare and hope to underserved communities.🌟 Lifetime AchievementVictor Musso – Lifetime Achievement in Real Estate Investments, Musso PropertiesA titan of real estate investment with decades of impact.About RED Awards and RED ConnectThe RED Awards are produced by RED Connect, a national platform that has hosted 100+ real estate events since 2016 with over 40,000 attendees. The RED series has celebrated regional excellence in Florida, Texas, California, Illinois, Georgia, and beyond — offering a trusted stage for professionals across commercial, residential, hospitality, architecture, and more.For partnership, sponsorship, or nomination inquiries:📧 selman@redawards.nyc📱 Instagram & LinkedIn: @redawards

