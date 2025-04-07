RED Commercial Awards Honors Visionaries at Sold-Out Ceremony at The James NoMad Hotel
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 3, 2025, New York’s real estate elite gathered at The James NoMad Hotel for a sold-out night of celebration at the 3rd Annual RED Commercial Awards. The event, part of the broader 12th RED Awards Series, spotlighted the most influential leaders across the commercial real estate landscape — from iconic developers to emerging innovators.
Hosted by renowned broker Bob Knakal of BKREA, the RED Commercial Awards recognized achievements across development, sales, technology, legal, and community impact. Known for its integrity and prestige, the RED Awards continue to set the standard for excellence nationwide.
“This is more than an award show — it’s a platform for celebrating the people reshaping the future of commercial real estate,” said Selman Yalcin, Founder of the RED Awards and RED Connect. “Our winners are visionaries whose work speaks for itself.”
🏆 2025 RED Commercial Award Winners
🎤 Master of Ceremonies
Bob Knakal – BKREA
Legendary broker and industry thought leader.
🏗️ Development & Construction
Hersel Torkian – Rental Luxury Developer of the Year, Torkian Group
Elevating city living with premier luxury rentals.
Chris Cherlone – Office Building Development of the Year, 125 West 57th Street, Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners
A standout Midtown office project transforming the skyline.
Matthew Adell – Lifetime Achievement in Real Estate Development, Adellco
Three decades of transformative developments across NYC.
Dov Hertz – Industrial Developer of the Year, DHPH
Innovating warehousing and logistics infrastructure.
Anthony Rinaldi – Luxury Construction Project of the Year, The Mandarin Oriental Residences, Rinaldi Group
Delivering ultra-high-end residential excellence.
Marc Alleyne – Demolition Contractor of the Year, Spartan Demolition
Precision and professionalism in demolition contracting.
🏢 Brokerage & Sales
David Schechtman – Loan Sales Broker of the Year, Meridian Capital
Expertly navigating complex financial transactions.
Jennifer Djurkovic – Emerging Investment Sales Broker of the Year, Djurkovic Investment Properties
Making a mark with savvy investment strategies.
Robert Khodadadian – Off-Market Investment Sales Broker of the Year, Skyline Properties
Delivering unique, high-value opportunities off the grid.
Robert Sharfstein – 1031 Exchange Broker of the Year, RPS Capital Management
Trusted expert in complex tax-deferred exchanges.
Chaya Milworn – Distressed Asset Broker of the Year, Northgate Real Estate Group
Reviving challenging properties with strategic insight.
Cory Zelnik – Retail Leasing Broker of the Year, Zelnik & Company LIC
Activating neighborhoods through strategic leasing.
Stephen G. Kliegerman & Robin Schneiderman – New Development Consultant of the Year, Brown Harris Stevens Development Marketing
Driving success through deep market understanding.
💼 Management & Strategy
David Goldoff – Property Management Company of the Year, Camelot Realty Group
Best-in-class service keeping properties thriving.
Gerard Nocera – Asset Management Firm of the Year, Resolution Real Estate
Delivering consistent ROI through strategic oversight.
Marion Jones – Capital Markets Leadership Award of the Year, Avison Young
A dynamic force in real estate finance and advisory.
Faria Ibrahim – Emerging Developer of the Year, Hudson Edge Real Estate
Rising star reshaping urban landscapes.
Oliver Swig – Young Executive of the Year, Soja Ventures / Helmsley Spear
Bringing innovation and energy to legacy brands.
⚖️ Legal & Zoning
Kathy A. Younkins – Commercial Real Estate Attorney of the Year, Younkins & Schecter LLP
Delivering trusted counsel on complex transactions.
Alan J. Perlowitz & Andrew Luftig – Commercial Real Estate Law Firm of the Year, Chaves Perlowitz Luftig LLP
Protecting deals with sharp legal expertise.
Eric Palatnik – Zoning Consultant of the Year, Eric Palatnik, P.C.
Mastering the city’s most nuanced regulations.
Ian Rasmussen – Urban Strategist of the Year, Urban Cartographics
Planning for smarter, more vibrant cities.
🛠️ Contractors & Specialists
Vincent Castellano – Mechanical Contractor of the Year, VSP Mechanical
Crafting reliable systems that power performance.
Don Gelestino – Elevator Contractor of the Year, Champion Elevator
Ensuring vertical mobility with safety and speed.
💻 Technology & Innovation
Seth Samowitz – AI Implementer of the Year in CRE, BKREA
Integrating artificial intelligence to unlock new efficiencies.
Wilson Parry – Prop-Tech Company of the Year, Property Scout
Redefining how real estate is sourced and evaluated.
Ed Winslow – Real Estate Book of the Year, NicheQuest Media
Providing actionable digital marketing strategies for brokers.
🧠 Consultants & Advisors
Charles Alwakeel – Development Consultant of the Year, Redflux Architecture & Design
Shaping development from concept to execution.
💖 Community Impact
Sean Granahan – Non-Profit Organization of the Year, The Floating Hospital
Delivering healthcare and hope to underserved communities.
🌟 Lifetime Achievement
Victor Musso – Lifetime Achievement in Real Estate Investments, Musso Properties
A titan of real estate investment with decades of impact.
About RED Awards and RED Connect
The RED Awards are produced by RED Connect, a national platform that has hosted 100+ real estate events since 2016 with over 40,000 attendees. The RED series has celebrated regional excellence in Florida, Texas, California, Illinois, Georgia, and beyond — offering a trusted stage for professionals across commercial, residential, hospitality, architecture, and more.
For partnership, sponsorship, or nomination inquiries:
📧 selman@redawards.nyc
🔗 www.redawards.nyc
📱 Instagram & LinkedIn: @redawards
Selman Yalcin
Red Connect
+1 646-229-3076
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
2025 Commercial Real Estate Awards
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.