RED Residential Awards 2025: New York’s Most Prestigious Night in Real Estate
Sold-Out Gala at Club 101 on October 16 Honors Developers, Brokers, and Visionaries Defining the Future of Real EstateNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stage is set for one of the most anticipated evenings in U.S. real estate. On October 16, 2025, the RED Residential Awards will return to Club 101 in New York City for a sold-out black-tie gala, celebrating excellence across the residential real estate industry.
Widely regarded as the most prestigious night in real estate, the RED Awards spotlight the developers, brokers, architects, contractors, and visionaries shaping the future of the built environment.
The RED Residential Awards are distinguished by their rigorous selection process, overseen by a 20-member independent advisory board of respected industry veterans. Nominees are evaluated based on impact, innovation, work ethic, and peer recommendations.
2025 RED RESIDENTIAL AWARD HONOREES
Developer of the Year – Sam Charney, Charney Companies
Visionary Real Estate Developer of the Year – Matthew Baron, Baron Property Group
Property Management Firm of the Year – Michael Mintz, MD Squared Property Group
Emerging Brokerage Company of the Year – Ola Tleis, Top Choice Realty LLC
Multifamily Investment Firm of the Year – Lav Bauta & Izzy Bauta, Zion Equities
Development Team of the Year – Nayi Shen & Michael Bethoney, Bethoney Shen Team, NestSeekers International
Luxury Broker of the Year – Nile Lundgren, SERHANT.
Lifetime Achievement in Mortgage Services – Michael Kovary, AMS Mortgage Services
Emerging Contractor of the Year – Eric DeSimone, DeSimone Builders
Fastest Growing Brokerage – New Jersey – Garima Verma & Clay Mason, LIVX
People’s Choice Award – Alexander Zakharin, Compass
Boutique Condo Developer of the Year – Aaron Yassin, Hive Developers
Customer Service Excellence – Fire Alarm/Life Safety – Chris Neil, Empire Fire Alarm Specialist Co., Inc.
Title Company of the Year – Mohammed Amin, Esq., Imperium Title Agency LLC
Construction and Craftsmanship Excellence – Saban Tasdemir, Tasdemir Marble and Granite
International Agent of the Year – Amanda Lynn, NestSeekers
Top Specialist of the Year – Condo, Co-op & Townhouse – Shimaa Anwar, Compass
Demolition Contractor of the Year – Salvatore Alagna, Allforce Contracting
Emerging Agent of the Year – Anita Khan, NYLS Team, Keller Williams NYC
Deal of the Year – Luxury Residential Rental – Steve Gold & William McLarnon, Corcoran
A Legacy of Excellence
With over 300 award recipients to date, the RED Awards have become a career-defining honor for industry leaders nationwide. Previous honorees and attendees include some of the most influential names in real estate, with media coverage extending across major networks and platforms.
The upcoming New York gala continues this legacy, reinforcing the RED Awards’ role as not just a celebration, but a movement—one that sets higher standards for excellence, innovation, and community impact across real estate and construction.
Event Details:
📅 October 16, 2025
📍 Club 101, New York City
🎟️ Sold Out
For more information, visit www.redawards.nyc
