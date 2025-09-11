Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,231 in the last 365 days.

RED Residential Awards 2025: New York’s Most Prestigious Night in Real Estate

Sold-Out Gala at Club 101 on October 16 Honors Developers, Brokers, and Visionaries Defining the Future of Real Estate

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stage is set for one of the most anticipated evenings in U.S. real estate. On October 16, 2025, the RED Residential Awards will return to Club 101 in New York City for a sold-out black-tie gala, celebrating excellence across the residential real estate industry.

Widely regarded as the most prestigious night in real estate, the RED Awards spotlight the developers, brokers, architects, contractors, and visionaries shaping the future of the built environment.

The RED Residential Awards are distinguished by their rigorous selection process, overseen by a 20-member independent advisory board of respected industry veterans. Nominees are evaluated based on impact, innovation, work ethic, and peer recommendations.


2025 RED RESIDENTIAL AWARD HONOREES

Developer of the Year – Sam Charney, Charney Companies

Visionary Real Estate Developer of the Year – Matthew Baron, Baron Property Group

Property Management Firm of the Year – Michael Mintz, MD Squared Property Group

Emerging Brokerage Company of the Year – Ola Tleis, Top Choice Realty LLC

Multifamily Investment Firm of the Year – Lav Bauta & Izzy Bauta, Zion Equities

Development Team of the Year – Nayi Shen & Michael Bethoney, Bethoney Shen Team, NestSeekers International

Luxury Broker of the Year – Nile Lundgren, SERHANT.

Lifetime Achievement in Mortgage Services – Michael Kovary, AMS Mortgage Services

Emerging Contractor of the Year – Eric DeSimone, DeSimone Builders

Fastest Growing Brokerage – New Jersey – Garima Verma & Clay Mason, LIVX

People’s Choice Award – Alexander Zakharin, Compass

Boutique Condo Developer of the Year – Aaron Yassin, Hive Developers

Customer Service Excellence – Fire Alarm/Life Safety – Chris Neil, Empire Fire Alarm Specialist Co., Inc.

Title Company of the Year – Mohammed Amin, Esq., Imperium Title Agency LLC

Construction and Craftsmanship Excellence – Saban Tasdemir, Tasdemir Marble and Granite

International Agent of the Year – Amanda Lynn, NestSeekers

Top Specialist of the Year – Condo, Co-op & Townhouse – Shimaa Anwar, Compass

Demolition Contractor of the Year – Salvatore Alagna, Allforce Contracting

Emerging Agent of the Year – Anita Khan, NYLS Team, Keller Williams NYC

Deal of the Year – Luxury Residential Rental – Steve Gold & William McLarnon, Corcoran

A Legacy of Excellence

With over 300 award recipients to date, the RED Awards have become a career-defining honor for industry leaders nationwide. Previous honorees and attendees include some of the most influential names in real estate, with media coverage extending across major networks and platforms.

The upcoming New York gala continues this legacy, reinforcing the RED Awards’ role as not just a celebration, but a movement—one that sets higher standards for excellence, innovation, and community impact across real estate and construction.

Event Details:
📅 October 16, 2025
📍 Club 101, New York City
🎟️ Sold Out

For more information, visit www.redawards.nyc

Selman Yalcin
Red Connect
+1 646-229-3076
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RED Residential Awards 2025: New York’s Most Prestigious Night in Real Estate

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more