Foxwoods Resort Casino Incorporates Kinectify to Strengthen AML Risk Management Amid Evolving Regulatory Landscape

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinectify, the leading provider of AML compliance software and advisory services for the gaming industry, is proud to announce that Foxwoods Resort Casino, the largest resort casino in the Northeast, has incorporated Kinectify to elevate its compliance operations.Owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Foxwoods has long set the benchmark for innovation, excellence, and community commitment in tribal gaming. This strategic adoption of Kinectify’s AML platform underscores Foxwoods’ continued investment in operational integrity and forward-looking compliance practices.“We are thrilled to partner with Kinectify,” said Zach Zarnoch, Chief Compliance Officer at Foxwoods Resort Casino. “Their intuitive technology and gaming compliance experience complement our ongoing commitment to regulatory excellence and guest protection.”Kinectify’s configurable platform empowers Foxwoods’ compliance team with real-time risk monitoring, case management automation, and seamless suspicious activity reporting—all in one intuitive interface. With a unified patron view and real-time intelligence, Kinectify enables enhanced decision-making and operational efficiency.“Foxwoods is a hallmark of excellence in the gaming industry, and their selection of Kinectify is a powerful validation of our mission,” said Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify. “We are honored to support the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and partner with Foxwoods as they lead the way in modernizing AML compliance at scale.”Foxwoods joins a growing roster of leading tribal and commercial operators nationwide turning to Kinectify to meet modern compliance challenges with confidence, speed, and precision.About KinectifyKinectify is an intelligence and risk management technology company serving gaming operators. Kinectify's modern AML platform empowers clients to efficiently manage risk with real-time intelligence so they can focus on growing their businesses instead of being bogged down by compliance. In addition, Kinectify's advisory services enhance gaming operators' capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.To learn more and book a demo, visit www.kinectify.com About Foxwoods Resort CasinoFoxwoods Resort Casino, the largest resort casino in the Northeast, has set the standard for innovation and excellence in gaming and hospitality for over 33 years. Owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Foxwoods continues to redefine the resort experience by offering a dynamic mix of world-class gaming, award-winning dining, top-tier entertainment, and family-friendly attractions.A destination like no other, Foxwoods offers over 1,900 luxury hotel rooms, over 175,000 square feet of flexible space for meetings and events, shopping at Tanger Outlets, expansive gaming floors throughout the resort, and unmatched amenities. The entertainment portfolio features globally acclaimed artists, exclusive live performances, and premier events hosted at its renowned venues, including the Premier Theater and Great Cedar Showroom.Through strategic partnerships with leading brands like DraftKings Sportsbook, Hell’s Kitchen, and Great Wolf Lodge, Foxwoods continues to expand its offerings and deliver elevated, curated experiences for guests. The new brand campaign, “This Is How We Resort,” reflects Foxwoods’ commitment to creating unique, personalized moments—from thrilling gaming adventures to relaxing escapes—that redefine what it means to “resort”. For more information, visit www.foxwoods.com.

