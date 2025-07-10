High Roller Technologies Partners with Kinectify to Strengthen AML Compliance in Ontario

High Roller Technologies adopts Kinectify’s AML platform and advisory services to strengthen AML compliance in Ontario’s iGaming market.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinectify, a pioneering technology firm spearheading risk management innovation in gaming, today announced that High Roller Technologies ("High Roller") (NYSE: ROLR), operator of the award-winning, premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta, has partnered with Kinectify to elevate its anti-money laundering (AML) compliance capabilities exclusively in the province of Ontario.High Roller's Ontario venture represents a major milestone as the company actively advances through the licensing process with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). The partnership with Kinectify underscores High Roller’s commitment to meeting the highest standards of regulatory integrity in one of Canada’s most competitive iGaming markets.“Ontario is a key strategic market for us, and regulatory compliance is at the core of our mission,” said High Roller Chief Executive Officer Ben Clemes. “By partnering with Kinectify, we gain a proven, purpose-built AML platform and experienced advisory services to detect and manage financial crime risks efficiently while maintaining the operational agility our players expect. We’re confident this collaboration will help us meet and exceed the stringent requirements of the AGCO.”Kinectify’s modern AML platform equips High Roller’s compliance team with real-time monitoring, automated case management, and robust reporting tools tailored to the complex needs of gaming operators in regulated markets like Ontario. The solution provides a unified view of patron risk, enhancing the operator’s ability to safeguard its players, protect community trust, and uphold regulatory standards.“We are thrilled to welcome High Roller Technologies to the Kinectify family,” said Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify. “Their commitment to operating transparently and responsibly in Ontario demonstrates true leadership. We’re proud to support their journey with technology and advisory services designed to strengthen AML controls and enable sustainable growth in regulated gaming.”This partnership marks Kinectify’s continued growth in serving operators who are proactively embracing modern risk management to ensure compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.About KinectifyKinectify is an intelligence and risk management technology company serving gaming operators. Kinectify's modern AML platform empowers clients to efficiently manage risk with real-time intelligence so they can focus on growing their businesses instead of being bogged down by compliance. In addition, Kinectify's advisory services enhance gaming operators' capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.Learn more at www.kinectify.com About High Roller Technologies, Inc.High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta, listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 5,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X, Facebook, and LinkedIn pages.Forward Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. 