FireKeepers Casino Hotel Adopts Kinectify to Strengthen AML Risk Management Framework

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinectify, the leading provider of AML compliance software and advisory services purpose-built for the gaming industry, today announced that FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan, has adopted Kinectify’s modern AML platform to maintain its leadership in regulatory compliance.Owned and operated by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, FireKeepers Casino Hotel is a premier gaming destination, recently recognized as the only Midwest casino in USA Today’s 10 Best Casinos Outside of Las Vegas poll. FireKeepers has long set the standard for operational excellence and governance in the tribal gaming sector. The organization’s selection of Kinectify is a strategic move to modernize its compliance infrastructure and ensure continuous alignment with evolving anti-money laundering (AML) obligations.“FireKeepers has always taken a proactive and disciplined approach to compliance,” said Frank Tecumseh, CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel. Cynthia Hays, Director of Compliance added, “We are reinforcing that discipline and commitment to compliance by deploying Kinectify’s cutting-edge technology that allows us to enhance visibility across our risk landscape, streamline reporting obligations, and meet AML regulatory expectations with confidence and precision.”Kinectify’s configurable platform delivers real-time transaction monitoring, automated case management, streamlined SAR filing, and a unified view of patron risk—capabilities that are increasingly critical in today’s heightened enforcement environment. Built specifically for the gaming industry, Kinectify enables operators to transition from reactive compliance processes to intelligence-led risk management.“FireKeepers Casino Hotel exemplifies operational compliance,” said Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify. “Their decision to implement Kinectify underscores their commitment to staying ahead of regulatory requirements and strengthening their internal controls. We’re proud to support their AML modernization efforts.”This partnership marks another step in Kinectify’s mission to elevate AML standards across the gaming industry and empower operators with purpose-built solutions that align with their risk profile, operational complexity, and regulatory environment.About KinectifyKinectify is an intelligence and risk management technology company serving gaming operators. Its modern AML platform empowers clients to manage risk in real-time, streamline compliance processes, and maintain readiness for regulatory scrutiny. Kinectify also provides advisory services staffed by industry experts who design, audit, and support AML programs for both commercial and tribal operators.About FireKeepers Casino HotelFireKeepers Casino Hotel, located just off I-94 at Exit 104 in Battle Creek, MI, is a premier Midwest gaming and resort destination. The property features 2,700 slot machines, 63 table games, a 21-table live poker room, and a AAA Four Diamond-rated hotel offering 446 rooms, a multi-purpose event center, six restaurants, and multiple lounges. It’s new igaming platform links digital play with the casino resort, giving guests the unique ability to redeem igaming awards on property. FireKeepers has been voted Best Casino by audiences in Michigan and Indiana, and has earned Casino Player Magazine’s Players Choice award in the Native Midwest category for the most first-place wins. Its signature restaurant, Nibi, is a AAA Four Diamond winner and recipient of multiple Wine Spectator Awards of Excellence. Reflecting its strong service culture, It has also been recognized as a top workplace by Glassdoor, Forbes, and the Michigan Works! Association. FireKeepers is the title sponsor of the FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race and host of the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship, an EPSON Tour-Road to the LPGA golf event. For more information, visit FireKeepersCasino.com.FireKeepers Casino Hotel is owned and operated by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi. For more information on the NHBP, visit nhbp-nsn.gov.

