Fractured Beauty: The Elegance of Imperfection Opens at Bushwick Gallery

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bushwick Gallery announces the opening of Fractured Beauty: The Elegance of Imperfection , a group exhibition curated by Veronica de Oliveira Castro , on view October 23–30, 2025, with a public reception on Thursday, October 23, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at 22 Fayette Street, Brooklyn, NY.This fall exhibition transforms the concept of imperfection into a language of strength and remembrance. At a cultural moment dominated by polish and precision, Fractured Beauty reclaims the crack, the mark, and the unfinished gesture as spaces of revelation. Eighteen artists converge across media—painting, sculpture, photography, and mixed works—to propose that beauty is not the absence of flaw but the presence of history.“Fracture is not a flaw. It is evidence,” says guest curator Veronica de Oliveira Castro. “Every uneven edge holds a record of time, emotion, and transformation. This exhibition is about honoring those histories and finding poetry in what remains.”The exhibition’s conceptual foundation is carried by Anton Solodkii, Magdalena Kluth, Katherine Keeble, Vedica Bhasin, and Gina Keatley, whose works trace the tension between destruction and creation. Solodkii’s etched mirror investigates how perception collapses under pressure, reflecting both clarity and distortion. Kluth layers organic materials into delicate architectures of decay and renewal. Keeble’s bronze sculptures merge solidity and fragility in the same breath, while Bhasin’s abstract canvases oscillate between chaos and stillness. Keatley’s Linen Series paintings reinterpret fracture as a soft, meditative language—more whisper than wound.Around these anchor works, a constellation of artists expands the conversation outward. Alphonse Avila fuses spiritual iconography with tactile collage. Carolina Castro explores memory through bookbinding and printmaking. Greg Soviak and Sasha Kerbel photograph abandoned places, rendering forgotten textures newly luminous. Roberto Schloesser translates architectural rhythm into line-based meditations. Nass Reda Fathmi works in fire and pastel to reveal the raw pulse of sensation. Anna Keis bends aluminum into fluid, organic motion. James Vining uses film photography to chart the boundaries between psyche and surface. Tracy von Ahsen layers imagery to reimagine identity as myth. Emy Ori captures fleeting recollection through Polaroid transfer. Celina Paiz merges digital precision with analog imperfection, while Arom Ju and Agi Kasapi each reinterpret strength through vulnerability—Kasapi’s figures, in particular, push defiantly against both frame and expectation.Together, these artists construct a collective argument: that fracture is a creative act. What breaks is also what binds—through touch, material, and memory. The works in Fractured Beauty do not seek repair; they insist on wholeness within imperfection.“Bushwick Gallery was founded on the belief that imperfection is one of art’s most honest materials,” says Bushwick Gallery. “This exhibition continues our commitment to artists who work fearlessly, who embrace material truth and emotional depth over polish or trend. We’re excited to open our doors for a night that celebrates that courage.”Fractured Beauty positions Bushwick Gallery among Brooklyn’s most vital spaces for experimental, emotionally resonant art. Its timing, nestled between the close of the fall art fairs and the onset of the winter season, invites critics, collectors, and the public alike to pause and reflect on what remains unfinished in all acts of creation.Exhibition DetailsTitle: Fractured Beauty: The Elegance of ImperfectionCurator: Veronica de Oliveira CastroDates: October 23–30, 2025Opening Reception: Thursday, October 23 | 6:00–8:00 PMLocation: Bushwick Gallery, 22 Fayette Street, Brooklyn, NYGallery Hours: By appointment after opening nightPress Contact: press@bushwickgallery.comAbout Bushwick GalleryBushwick Gallery is a Brooklyn-based contemporary art space dedicated to material-forward and conceptually rich practices. The gallery champions artists who embrace texture, emotion, and risk, fostering meaningful dialogue through exhibitions, residencies, and community programming that celebrate the fractured beauty of lived experience.

