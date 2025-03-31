Submit Release
Urban Narratives: A Contemporary Art Exhibition Exploring the City as Canvas

Stylized promotional graphic for Urban Narratives: The City as Canvas art exhibition at Bushwick Gallery, featuring blue and black paint textures, exhibition title, curator’s name, and dates.

Promotional artwork for Urban Narratives: The City as Canvas, curated by Fern Messa Joson and presented at Bushwick Gallery from April 3–10, 2025.

Gallery view of a minimalist diptych artwork by Gina Keatley, with abstract black lines and textured white layers on two large square panels mounted side by side on a white wall.

Rhapsody in Graphite by Gina Keatley – a mixed media diptych investigating urban stillness through gestural restraint and layered abstraction.

A multimedia group exhibition curated by Fern Messa Joson, exploring memory, movement, and meaning in the urban experience.

Urban Narratives explores how artists preserve the past & imagine the future of urban life. It moves between tradition and transgression, revealing the misfortune, monotony, and magic of city living.”
— Fern Messa Joson
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bushwick Gallery announces Urban Narratives: The City as Canvas, a group exhibition that captures the pulse of city life through contemporary art. Curated by multimedia artist and poet Fern Messa Joson, the exhibition runs April 3–10, 2025, and positions the city not as background, but as protagonist, collaborator, and living archive.

The exhibition spans photography, painting, animation, mixed media, and conceptual installation. Through these diverse forms, the featured artists engage with themes of memory, erasure, transformation, and resistance—each responding to the emotional and physical architecture of the urban environment.

Featured Artists Include:
Beth Shaw’s Biochem Jamboree reimagines forgotten street textures—rust, paint, and detritus—through structured photographic grids that elevate decay into visual rhythm.

Gina Keatley’s diptych Rhapsody in Graphite explores the emotional sediment of urban life with layered paper, gestural restraint, and architectural stillness.

Kimberly Rodriguez offers cinematic glimpses of solitude and motion beneath the city’s surface. Works like By the Bridge and The Person in the Window capture quiet in-between moments within the subway system.

Levi Japhet, Deborah Splain, Mary Hawkins, and Michael O’Malley present paintings, digital works, and animated series reflecting themes of overstimulation, coded signage, and the intimacy of urban proximity.

Additional artists—Siqi Song, Noam Oster, Margaret Schneider, Alex Z. Wang, Vinnie Patella, Saejoon Oh, and Ibrahim Khalil Awan—explore ecological memory, political stillness, queer ritual, and subconscious cartographies through diverse materials and media.

“Urban Narratives is an exploration of how artists preserve the past and imagine the future of urban existence,” says curator Fern Messa Joson. “It navigates between tradition and transgression, revealing the misfortune, monotony, and magic of city life.”

Bushwick Gallery Presents: Urban Narratives – The City as Canvas
Exhibition Dates: April 3–10, 2025
Opening Reception: Thursday, April 3 | 6–8 PM
Location: Bushwick Gallery, 22 Fayette Street, Brooklyn, NY
Curated by: Fern Messa Joson

Experience Includes:

Opening Reception: April 3, 6–8 PM

Guided Audio Tour: Available on-site and online with transcripts for accessibility

All Works for Acquisition: bushwickgallery.com/urban-narratives-the-city-as-canvas/

This exhibition continues Bushwick Gallery’s mission of showcasing contemporary voices that challenge and expand the boundaries of visual culture. By creating space for layered narratives of urban life, Urban Narratives invites viewers to see the city not just as a place—but as a living, evolving story.

