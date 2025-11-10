Bushwick Gallery Closes 2025 Season With Vivid Force: A Celebration of Bold Color

Promotional poster for Vivid Force: The Power of Bold Color, curated by Michael O’Malley. Exhibition at Bushwick Gallery, November 13–20, 2025.

Vivid Force at Bushwick Gallery | Nov 13–20, 2025 | Curated by Michael O’Malley #BushwickGallery #NYCArt

Color is not embellishment. It is the emotional core of the work and the way the artists assert presence and urgency.” — Michael O’Malley, Curator

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bushwick Gallery Announces “ Vivid Force: The Power of Bold Color ” Curated by Michael O’MalleyBushwick Gallery presents Vivid Force: The Power of Bold Color, a group exhibition curated by Michael O’Malley and featuring fifteen contemporary artists who work with color as a primary structural element. The exhibition runs November 13 through November 20, 2025, with an opening reception on Thursday, November 13 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Bushwick Gallery, 22 Fayette Street in Brooklyn.Vivid Force brings together painting, sculpture, textile, and photography. Across these works, color is treated as the core mechanism by which form, memory, and emotional tone are constructed. Curator Michael O’Malley notes that in this exhibition, color is not embellishment, but the emotional core of the work and the way the artists assert presence and urgency. The exhibition positions color as agency, not ornament.Color functions as a driving force within the works themselves. In David Bender’s August Snow, the tension between saturated red forms and pale textural fields creates a sense of structure and release. Zeynep Solakoğlu’s The Butterfly Vase explores metamorphosis across surface and volume, shifting between symbolic and lived transformation. Kajal Zaveri’s Warm Embrace uses layered brushwork to hold temperature, memory, and seasonal atmosphere. Gina Keatley’s Spiral Surge turns inward, working with earth tones and black to emphasize persistence, weight, and concentration. These works do not simply display color; they operate through it.Additional works extend this inquiry into psychological, narrative, and spatial registers. Matt Furman isolates saturation to examine emotional intensity. Ebelle Shum merges dream-state imagery with luminous tonal gradation. Jovan Stockhammer’s The Busboy records movement as awareness and labor as rhythm. April Baez constructs layered environments tied to ritual and the act of remembering. Cole Levi-Crouch uses humor to approach dissonance and sincerity simultaneously. Works by White Deer, Sam Price, Peiyang (Camille) Li, Tibor Matijas, and Marc Mauro further explore how color organizes perception and articulates presence.“Vivid Force closes the gallery’s 2025 program by focusing on work that does not hesitate,” says Bushwick Gallery co-director Gina Keatley. “These artists are using color as the language of the work itself.”Exhibition InformationTitle: Vivid Force: The Power of Bold ColorCurated by: Michael O’MalleyExhibition Dates: November 13 – November 20, 2025Opening Reception: Thursday, November 13 | 6 PM – 8 PMLocation: Bushwick Gallery, 22 Fayette Street, Brooklyn, NYContact: info@bushwickgallery.com | bushwickgallery.comParticipating Artists:David Bender, Zeynep Solakoğlu, Sario De Nola, Kajal Zaveri, Gina Keatley, Matt Furman, Ebelle Shum, Jovan Stockhammer, April Baez, Cole Levi-Crouch, White Deer, Sam Price, Peiyang (Camille) Li, Tibor Matijas, Marc MauroAbout Bushwick GalleryBushwick Gallery is an independent contemporary art space in Brooklyn focused on exhibitions that support emerging and mid-career artists across painting, sculpture, performance, and new media. The gallery emphasizes work grounded in lived experience, material rigor, and engaged artistic inquiry.bushwickgallery.com

