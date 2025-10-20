Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Monday, October 20, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedule for Monday, October 20, 2025, includes the following: Monday, October 20 at 8:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the University of South Carolina Upstate's 3rd Annual Upstate Talent Forum, Spartanburg Marriott, 299 N Church Street, Spartanburg, S.C. Monday, October 20 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend Greenville County Schools' Dedication Ceremony for the Sergeant William Conley Jumper, Jr. School Security Center, 2 Space Drive, Taylors, S.C.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.