Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Monday, October 20, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedule for Monday, October 20, 2025, includes the following: 

Monday, October 20 at 8:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the University of South Carolina Upstate's 3rd Annual Upstate Talent Forum, Spartanburg Marriott, 299 N Church Street, Spartanburg, S.C. 

Monday, October 20 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend Greenville County Schools' Dedication Ceremony for the Sergeant William Conley Jumper, Jr. School Security Center, 2 Space Drive, Taylors, S.C.

