Governor McMaster Suspends Williamsburg County Treasurer Margaret Kimber W. Cooper
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Following the indictment of Williamsburg County Treasurer Margaret Kimber W. Cooper, Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2025-37, suspending Cooper from office and appointing Pearl R. Brown to serve as Williamsburg County Treasurer.
Brown will serve until Cooper is acquitted or convicted, the indictment is otherwise disposed of, or until a new treasurer is elected and qualifies as provided by law, whichever occurs first.
Brown, a resident of Williamsburg County, served as the Williamsburg County Treasurer for 26 years before retiring in 2011.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.