Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,488 in the last 365 days.

Governor McMaster Suspends Williamsburg County Treasurer Margaret Kimber W. Cooper

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Following the indictment of Williamsburg County Treasurer Margaret Kimber W. Cooper, Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2025-37, suspending Cooper from office and appointing Pearl R. Brown to serve as Williamsburg County Treasurer. 

Brown will serve until Cooper is acquitted or convicted, the indictment is otherwise disposed of, or until a new treasurer is elected and qualifies as provided by law, whichever occurs first.

Brown, a resident of Williamsburg County, served as the Williamsburg County Treasurer for 26 years before retiring in 2011. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor McMaster Suspends Williamsburg County Treasurer Margaret Kimber W. Cooper

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more