Governor McMaster Suspends Williamsburg County Treasurer Margaret Kimber W. Cooper

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Following the indictment of Williamsburg County Treasurer Margaret Kimber W. Cooper, Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2025-37, suspending Cooper from office and appointing Pearl R. Brown to serve as Williamsburg County Treasurer.

Brown will serve until Cooper is acquitted or convicted, the indictment is otherwise disposed of, or until a new treasurer is elected and qualifies as provided by law, whichever occurs first.

Brown, a resident of Williamsburg County, served as the Williamsburg County Treasurer for 26 years before retiring in 2011.