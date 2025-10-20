Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, October 20, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of October 20, 2025, include the following:

Monday, October 20 at 8:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette attended the University of South Carolina Upstate's 3rd Annual Upstate Talent Forum, Spartanburg Marriott, 299 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, S.C.

Monday, October 20 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette attended Greenville County Schools' Dedication Ceremony for the Sergeant William Conley Jumper, Jr. School Security Center, 2 Space Drive, Taylors, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: October 13, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of October 13, 2025, included:

Monday, October 13

4:15 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, October 14

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a special announcement with members of the business community and legislative leadership, Statehouse, second floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Media availability.

2:45 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

3:15 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina General Assembly and agency officials.

4:30 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina General Assembly.

4:50 PM: Agency meeting.

5:30 PM: Agency meeting.

Wednesday, October 15

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster was the keynote speaker at the Hilton Head Island and Bluffton Chamber of Commerce – State of the Region, Hilton Beachfront Resort and Spa Hilton Head Island, One Hotel Circle, Hilton Head Island, SC.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

6:30 PM: Constituent Call.

Thursday, October 16

5:00 PM: Economic development call.

Friday, October 17

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended Spartanburg County’s Grand Opening of the Planetarium Learning Center, Library Headquarters, 151 S. Church Street, Spartanburg, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:15 PM: Policy meeting.

2:40 PM: Agency meeting.

3:15 PM: Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:30 PM: Agency meeting.

5:30 PM: Policy meeting.