Fizz-e-Motion Boards International Sales on 'Young & Cursed' for Chiaramonte Films

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chiaramonte Films, Inc. has appointed international film distribution company Fizz-e-Motion to handle foreign sales on the supernatural thriller “Young & Cursed.” The agreement is led by Fizz-e-Motion CEO and co-founder Yannick Rudynski, whose Vienna and Budapest footprint positions the company to service buyers across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and key English-language territories.“Young & Cursed” debuted in the United States on October 3, 2025 and is now available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video , Apple TV+, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube . Today’s announcement follows the project’s earlier release communications and sets the strategy for its international rollout, including market screenings, territory-by-territory negotiations, and broadcaster and platform outreach.“Yannick and Fizz-e-Motion bring the right mix of market experience and thoughtful packaging,” said Andrew Chiaramonte, writer and director of Young & Cursed. “We built this film to reach horror fans around the world. Fizz-e-Motion understands how to translate a strong concept into clear propositions for buyers, and we are excited to partner with them as we expand beyond the U.S.”Rudynski will oversee a targeted sales plan that emphasizes clear genre positioning, streamlined materials, and flexible windowing strategies tailored to each region. Fizz-e-Motion will prioritize established buyers that serve young adult audiences for elevated genre, with a focus on broadcasters, streamers, and transactional platforms where supernatural and psychological horror performs consistently.“Young & Cursed is a compact, character-driven thriller with a high-clarity hook,” said Yannick Rudynski, CEO and head of sales and acquisitions at Fizz-e-Motion. “We will work closely with Chiaramonte Films to align deliverables, artwork, and trailer assets with the needs of each territory. Our goal is simple, to give buyers confidence in how the film will perform for their audiences.”Film Overview:Young & Cursed follows five young strangers who retreat to a remote cabin where group dynamics shift, trust erodes, and control becomes the central conflict. As pressure mounts, a tightening influence inside the group sets a countdown in motion, pushing each character toward buried fears and blurred boundaries.Writer and Director: Andrew ChiaramonteSelected Cast: CJ Malone, Madison Hubler, Stevarion Allen, Morgan Franz, Reda Fassi-Fihri, Jennifer Rosas, Britt CrispProduction: Chiaramonte Films, Inc.U.S. Availability: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, iTunes, Google Play, YouTubeSales Strategy and Materials:Under Rudynski’s direction, Fizz-e-Motion will coordinate international pitches with localized one-sheets, platform-ready key art, territory-specific trailer cuts when applicable, and a delivery timeline aligned with buyer specifications. The company will support broadcasters and platforms with clear marketing hooks built around the film’s core proposition, a contained supernatural thriller with audience-friendly runtime and strong visual identity.About Fizz-e-MotionFizz-e-Motion is an international sales and distribution company based in Vienna and Budapest. Led by CEO and co-founder Yannick Rudynski, the company focuses on commercially minded features with clear genre positioning and provides sales, distribution, and strategic packaging services for producers and buyers worldwide.About Chiaramonte Films, Inc.Chiaramonte Films, Inc. develops and produces narrative features and related media for global audiences. The company prioritizes clear storytelling, disciplined production, and strategic partnerships that support targeted distribution in the U.S. and abroad.________________________________________International Sales InquiriesFizz-e-Motion, Attn: SalesWebsite: fizz-e-motion.comPublicity InquiriesChiaramonte Films, Inc.Media Relations: Available upon requestU.S. AvailabilityYoung & Cursed is available now on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube.

