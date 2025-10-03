‘Young & Cursed’ Debuts Today, Friday October 3rd, on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube

Chiaramonte Films Inc. Logo

Horror fans get ready. "Young & Cursed" launches today, Friday October 3rd, on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube.

Young & Cursed' flips the demonic tradition of demons existing from without the characters to those existing within, creating an internal struggle of good versus evil” — Andrew Chiaramonte, Director / Co-Writer / Producer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Young & Cursed" is now available in the U.S., arriving today for horror / psychological thriller fans on five major digital platforms: Amazon Prime Video , Apple TV+, iTunes, Google Play , and YouTube Starting today, viewers can rent or buy the film on these services. Availability, features, and device support may vary by platform.Written and directed by Andrew Chiaramonte, "Young & Cursed" follows five young strangers who escape to a remote cabin. As group dynamics shift, trust erodes, and control becomes the central conflict. The film frames internal struggles against external forces. A young woman’s tightening influence over the others sets a ticking countdown in motion, pushing each character to confront buried fears and blurred boundaries. The project is conceived as a contained supernatural psychological horror with a character-first approach."Young & Cursed" is produced by Chiaramonte Films, Inc. Emmett Alston, director of the cult slasher "New Year’s Evil", serves as co-writer and co-producer alongside Chiaramonte. Cinematography is by Gary Ahmed. The original score is composed by Patrick O’Malley. The ensemble cast features CJ Malone, Morgan Franz, Madison Hubler, Jennifer Rosas, Stevarion Allen, Reda Fassi-Fihri, and Britt Crisp as Lilith.The film’s world-wide streaming release starts today, October 3rd when audiences often seek new horror titles alongside seasonal favorites. The timing positions "Young & Cursed" for discovery across rental and purchase storefronts as viewers turn toward genre programming throughout the month.“'Young & Cursed' flips the demonic tradition of demons existing from without the characters to those existing within, creating an internal struggle of good versus evil,” said writer-director Andrew Chiaramonte. He added that the film aims to tap into primal fear, drawing on an ancient evil that exploits human fragility and forces characters to face who they are without free will.The production team notes that Patrick O’Malley’s score was designed to underscore the film’s psychological focus, deepening the interplay between agency and influence within the group.Availability:Young & Cursed is available today on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube. Additional distribution details were not disclosed.About Young & Cursed:Young & Cursed is a U.S. supernatural psychological horror feature from writer-director Andrew Chiaramonte. The film tracks five young strangers at a secluded cabin as paranoia mounts and allegiances shift, reframing possession as an internal struggle for control.About Chiaramonte Films, Inc.:Chiaramonte Films, Inc. develops and produces narrative features with an emphasis on character-driven storytelling within genre spaces.

