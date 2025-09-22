Supernatural Horror Young & Cursed Arrives October 3, 2025 on Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, YouTube & More

Chiaramonte Films Inc. Logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Writer-director Andrew Chiaramonte’s Young & Cursed will be released October 3, 2025, on major streaming platforms including Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Apple TV Plus and Fandango at Home. The supernatural horror thriller is produced by Chiaramonte Films, Inc., with New Year’s Evil’s director, Emmett Alston as co-writer and co-producer.Positioned as a contained supernatural psychological horror with a character-first approach, Young & Cursed follows five young strangers whose retreat to a remote cabin becomes a fight for control when their trust turns into paranoia.The film reframes possession as an internal power struggle. As alliances crack, a young woman’s tightening influence over the group drives a ticking countdown that forces each character to confront their buried fears.Per Chiaramonte, “Young & Cursed flips the demonic tradition of demons existing from without the characters to those existing within creating an internal struggle of good versus evil.” His aim is to tap into primal fear, an ancient evil exploiting human fragility and forcing us to face who we are without free will. Presented by the film’s visionary producers, Young & Cursed is thrilled to feature an eerie and evocative soundtrack, composed by Patrick O'Malley, that pulls audiences deep into the struggle between good and evil and reflects the inner conflicts faced by its young characters.Cast includes CJ Malone, Morgan Franz, Madison Hubler, Jennifer Rosas, Stevarion Allen, Reda Fassi-Fihri, and featuring Britt Crisp as Lilith. Cinematography is by Gary Ahmed.The second official trailer is live on YouTube, following an initial trailer that the producers say has surpassed 120,000 views and counting.Young & Cursed releases October 3, 2025, on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home. Additional distribution details were not disclosed.

