Race Across Series 2026 – Registration Now Open

A new season, new destinations, and more ultra-distance challenges than ever

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Race Across Series, the global semi-supported ultra-cycling series founded by Arnaud Manzanini, today opens registration for its 2026 season. Following a record-breaking year in 2025, which welcomed more than 3,400 riders from across the world, the series continues its expansion with new destinations, fresh formats, and even greater challenges.“The Race Across Series has grown into one of the most international and welcoming communities in endurance sport,” said Arnaud Manzanini, Race Across Series founder. “Our ambition has always been to create events that test human limits while remaining accessible, safe and inclusive. From newcomers riding their first 200km to seasoned athletes tackling 2,500km, every participant becomes part of a shared story of challenge and discovery.”What’s New in 2026Portugal debuts: the inaugural Race Across Portugal (25-29 March) joins the calendar with rugged Atlantic landscapes and a new springtime challenge.200km by night: a new feature across all road events, offering riders the unique experience of tackling an overnight ultra-distance.GRAAALPS on the map: the iconic gravel ultra (14-19 July) officially joins the Race Across Series, with three demanding distances crossing France, Italy and Switzerland.Québec goes long: for the first time, the flagship 2,500km format comes to Canada, confirming Québec’s place as a cornerstone of the series.Race Across Benelux: formerly Race Across Belgium, the event now expands to include Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, celebrating the region’s rich cycling heritage.BTL – Beyond Time Limit: a brand-new category that allows riders who show the tenacity to finish the course – even if beyond the official time limit – to be recognised in a dedicated ranking instead of receiving a DNF. This innovation encourages every participant to cross the finish line with pride.The 2026 Calendar25-29 March - Portugal: Race Across Portugal22-26 April - France: Race Across Paris27-31 May - Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg: Race Across Benelux18-28 June - France: Race Across France14-19 July - Italy, France & Switzerland: GRAAALPS22-26 July - Switzerland: Race Across Switzerland13-23 August - Canada: Race Across Québec16-20 September - Spain: Race Across SpainUltra-Cycling for AllSince 2018, the Race Across Series has invited cyclists of all levels – from first-time ultra riders to seasoned endurance athletes – to test themselves in events ranging from 200km to 2,500km, on both road and gravel. Each event takes place in semi-autonomy, combining the spirit of self-sufficiency with the support of Basecamps providing food, showers, beds and organisational assistance.Safety remains a cornerstone of the series. Innovative measures such as the Sleep Rule – requiring every participant to rest for four hours every 36 hours – ensure that riders can push their limits while staying safe. With live GPS tracking, 24/7 monitoring, and close cooperation with local authorities, the Race Across Series has become a reference in ultra-distance cycling.Community and GrowthMore than a race, the series is a journey of discovery, resilience and connection. Each year, 65% of participants are new riders, bringing fresh energy to a community that is both vibrant and inclusive. Women are increasingly at the forefront of this movement, both in participation and performance. In 2025, Pauline Gaidet made history with an outright victory at Race Across Spain 300km – a milestone that reflects the growing presence and success of women in ultra-cycling.Global ReachWith eight events across nine countries and two continents, the Race Across Series is today one of the world’s most international ultra-cycling circuits. From Tour de France climbs in the Alps to the cobbles of the Benelux, the alpine beauty of Switzerland to the wilds of Québec, and the sunlit landscapes of Spain, each event offers its own unique adventure.Alongside the calendar launch, the Race Across Series is unveiling its new official website, www.raceacrossseries.com – a central hub for registrations and all race information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.