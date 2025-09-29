3M sleeves come in handy at the 2025 World Mountain and Trail Running Championships

3M sleeves provide warmth at 2025 World Mountain and Trail Running Championships 3M sleeves protect runners from the cold and provide warm sleeves provide protection at the 3M sleeves provide protection at 2025 World Mountain and Trail Running Championships

The 3M sleeve, which uses innovative fast-dry and warmth technology, ensured the runners got a much-needed boost of support when they needed it most.

CANFRANC, SPAIN, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At this year's World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in the stunning town of Canfranc, the rugged and unpredictable conditions made having the right gear more important than ever. The 3M sleeve, offered to all competitors, which uses innovative fast-dry and warmth technology, ensured the runners got a much-needed boost of support when they needed it most.Over 1,600 competitors from 73 countries took part in races ranging from the Uphill 6K to the gruelling 45K Short Trail, 82K Long Trail, and more.Some of the standout results included Nina Engelhard from Germany and Philemon Kiriago from Kenya claiming the titles in the Classic 14K race, while young stars Titus Masau (Uganda) and Julia Ehrle (Germany) shined in the Under 20 8K.Americans Jim Walmsley and Katie Schide took home the wins in the Long Trail 82K, and French runner Frédéric Tranchand, along with Tove Alexandersson from Sweden, conquered the Short Trail 45K. The event kicked off with Swiss athlete Remi Bonnet and Nina Engelhard once again proving their strength in the Uphill 6K.3M was there to support the athletes with innovative gear, including the versatile Thinsulate and Scotchgard technology, helping everyone stay warm and dry to perform at their best despite the extremely changing mountain weather. With snow having fallen prior to the first race, athletes reported cold and were thankful to be able to use the sleeves.We’re excited to share photos of the event—courtesy of outdoor photographer Jack Yao—available for editorial use.Partnering with WMTRC 2025 is another way 3M shows its commitment to sports and supporting the amazing endurance athletes around the globe.Photography:Follow us on social media: #3MThinsulate #3MScotchgard #WMTRC2025For further press information please contact:Max Mumford - max@seaclearcommunications.com | +44 (0)7760 312304Sabina Mollart Rogerson - sabina@seaclearcommunications.com | + 44 7922 140148

