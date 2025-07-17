29ᵗʰ Superyacht Cup Palma Delivers Thrilling Racing and Historic Hat-Trick for Wally Yacht Rose

The Superyacht Cup 2025 winning crew Racing in the Superyacht Cup in Mallorca racing in the Superyacht Cup with Palma cathedral in the background

The 29ᵗʰ edition of The Superyacht Cup Palma concluded on a high note, celebrating world class racing, seamless organisatione in the Bay of Palma.

PALMA DE MALLORCA, BALEARIC ISLANDS, SPAIN, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 29ᵗʰ edition of The Superyacht Cup Palma concluded on a high note, celebrating four days of exhilarating racing, seamless organisation, and world-class camaraderie in the Bay of Palma.Europe’s longest-running superyacht regatta once again drew a standout fleet to Mallorca, with teams from around the world competing across three days of coastal courses in 10–18 knot conditions. From cutting-edge carbon flyers to elegant classics, the regatta continues to be a highlight of the global superyacht calendar.This year marked a fresh chapter as the event moved to a new base at Club de Mar-Mallorca. Ashore, long-time partners including St. Regis Mardavall Mallorca and RSB Rigging Solutions supported a vibrant social programme featuring the traditional Owners’ Midsummer Barbecue at the St. Regis and informal dockside gatherings throughout the week.On the water, the 35m Southern Wind Gelliceaux and 39m Tripp Design Cervo topped their classes, but it was the 24m Farr-designed Wally Yacht Rose who stole the show. After three intensely competitive races, Rose claimed a third consecutive overall victory — a historic first in the event’s 29-year history.“This event always delivers,” said Rose skipper Ben Potter. “The racing is incredibly close, the competition is sharp, and the atmosphere ashore is second to none. We’re incredibly proud of what the team has achieved.”“This year’s edition truly captured everything that makes the Superyacht Cup Palma so special — exceptional racing, a great sense of community, and the spectacular setting of Palma,” said Event Director Kate Branagh. “It was a real pleasure to welcome the fleet to our new home at Club de Mar, and we’re hugely grateful to our partners and the wider yachting community for their continued support.”The regatta also reinforced its commitment to ocean stewardship, raising funds for Save the Med and Cleanwave Foundation through crew donations.The 30ᵗʰ edition of The Superyacht Cup Palma will take place from 24–27 June 2026. Watch the official 30ᵗʰ Anniversary teaser video here: https://youtu.be/J6Sa6VOTpnE For race results, images and further information, visit: www.thesuperyachtcup.com FOR OUR 'BEST OF THE SYC' PHOTO SELECTION - https://www.thesuperyachtcup.com/en/mediacenter#gallery=376 PHOTOS: ©SAILING ENERGYMEDIA CONTACTS | SUPERYACHT CUP PALMADaphne Morgan Barnicoat | PR Director+34 678 659 317 | daphne@thesuperyachtcup.comNOTE TO EDITORSThe Superyacht Cup Palma, established in 1996, is the longest running superyacht regatta in Europe. The annual event attracts some of the world’s largest and most prestigious sailing yachts, along with owners and guests, to the beautiful island of Mallorca for a spectacular festival of sailing.The Superyacht Cup combines professionally managed yacht racing in reliable sea breeze conditions on the Bay with a relaxed and fun atmosphere at the heart of historic Palma, home to Mediterranean superyachting. The event also provides a private and informal social environment for networking at the Race Village that becomes the focal point for owners, guests, sponsors and sailors after racing. The exclusive Club de Mar-Mallorca is the new venue for the Superyacht Cup Palma.

The 30ᵗʰ edition of The Superyacht Cup Palma will take place from 24–27 June 2026

