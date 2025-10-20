Yeisy Ramos Announces 2026 Expansion Into Holistic Wellness and Preventative Aesthetic Care in Miami

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yeisy Ramos Spa, a leading provider of non-invasive aesthetic treatments in Miami, has announced an official expansion into holistic wellness services for 2026. This strategic development marks a new chapter for the brand, introducing integrative therapies such as vitamin infusion treatments, revitalizing health programs, and preventative care options designed to support both external beauty and internal well-being.

Founded by industry expert and licensed aesthetic injector Yeisy Ramos, the spa has built a strong reputation in South Florida for its innovative, non-surgical aesthetic solutions. With the upcoming expansion, Ramos aims to meet the growing demand for treatments that focus on long-term vitality and natural enhancement.

“We are entering 2026 with a renewed mission to help our clients feel their best—not just on the outside, but at every level of their health,” said Ramos. “The integration of holistic wellness into our offerings is a natural evolution of the work we’ve done for years.”

The new wellness programs will feature cutting-edge IV therapy, immune-boosting infusions, and lifestyle-focused treatments, giving clients access to services that support energy, balance, and preventative care. This announcement comes as Ramos also plans to pursue a doctorate in Aesthetic Medicine, a move that will strengthen her commitment to providing scientifically grounded, safe, and modern aesthetic care.

This business growth aligns with broader trends in the aesthetics industry, where client interest is shifting toward non-invasive treatments that prioritize health, longevity, and natural results. The expansion positions Yeisy Ramos Spa as one of the few Miami-based centers offering both advanced beauty procedures and medically supervised wellness services under one roof.

Ramos, originally from Venezuela, has been recognized as a pioneer in introducing the fibroblast skin-tightening treatment in Miami. Her success has been fueled by a client-first approach, personalized service, and an unwavering focus on empowerment through beauty. While her personal story continues to inspire many, the 2026 expansion signals a clear business milestone rooted in innovation and client care.

“This isn’t just about adding services. It’s about transforming how we define beauty and well-being,” Ramos added. “We want our clients to experience complete transformation—from skin health to energy to confidence.”

Clients interested in learning more or booking consultations for the 2026 wellness programs can follow Yeisy Ramos on Instagram at @yeisyramos_ or call (786) 848-6674.



