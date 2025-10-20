Yeisy Ramos Spa to Expand into Preventative Wellness Services in 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yeisy Ramos Spa, a growing Miami-based aesthetic practice, announced today its strategic expansion into the preventative wellness sector in early 2026. The business, founded by licensed aesthetic injector and entrepreneur Yeisy Ramos, will introduce IV therapy, immune support programs, and health optimization services as part of a broader wellness initiative.

The expansion reflects an industry shift as consumers seek integrated solutions that prioritize both outer beauty and internal health. According to IBISWorld, the U.S. wellness industry exceeds $450 billion in value, with preventative treatments showing the fastest growth.

"We’ve built our reputation in aesthetics, but clients are increasingly looking for services that enhance their overall performance and vitality," said Ramos. "This step forward allows us to serve our clients more holistically while positioning the brand for sustainable, long-term growth."

Originally from Venezuela, Ramos opened her spa in Miami after immigrating to the U.S. and building her business from the ground up. Today, Yeisy Ramos Spa serves a diverse client base with a reputation for innovation and results-driven, non-invasive services. Ramos is one of the first professionals in the region to introduce fibroblast plasma treatments for skin tightening and rejuvenation.

The 2026 expansion also includes strategic investments in education and staffing. Ramos plans to pursue a doctorate in Aesthetic Medicine to further enhance the scientific foundation of her practice. In addition, the spa will onboard new wellness specialists and implement training programs to support the launch of its IV and health optimization divisions.

"This is about more than just adding services—it’s a full evolution of the business model," Ramos said. "We’re adapting to the market while staying true to our mission of empowerment through care."

Yeisy Ramos Spa's preventative wellness programs will focus on energy restoration, immune health, hydration, and overall performance enhancement—catering to busy professionals, entrepreneurs, and individuals seeking proactive health solutions.

The initiative also aligns with Ramos’s long-term vision of growing a multi-disciplinary brand that fuses medical aesthetics with functional wellness. Her leadership continues to resonate in the South Florida business community as a model of entrepreneurial resilience and innovation.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, call (786) 848-6674 or follow @yeisyramos_ on Instagram.

