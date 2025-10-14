From the Ranch: MLB Champion Gerardo Parra and Tania Marín Launch Yolo Meats, a New Standard in Conscious Ranching

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Major League Baseball star Gerardo Parra, a World Series champion and two-time Gold Glove winner, has traded the ballpark for the open fields of Texas. Alongside his partner Tania Victoria Marín, Parra is introducing Yolo Meats, a premium beef brand born from nearly a decade of hands-on ranching and a deep respect for land, livestock, and legacy.

What started as a family venture on their property, Yolo Ranch, has evolved into a full-fledged brand that champions transparency, ethical practices, and authentic flavor.

“Yolo Meats is more than a business — it’s a reflection of who we are,” said Tania Victoria Marín. “We’ve spent years learning, adapting, and doing things the right way. Every cut represents honesty, dedication, and respect for the entire process.”

Officially launched on October 6, Yolo Meats offers customers premium, ranch-raised beef produced through sustainable methods and a philosophy of mindful ranching. The brand emphasizes traceability and family values, connecting consumers to the source of their food.

“What you taste is 100% natural and raised with care,” said Gerardo Parra. “It’s the same quality we serve at home — and now we’re proud to share it with families everywhere.”

Parra, who made his mark in the MLB with teams like the Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks, brings the same discipline and commitment that defined his baseball career to his work on the ranch.

Together, he and Marín are creating a model for conscious ranching that blends tradition with forward-thinking sustainability.

Beyond premium products, the couple envisions Yolo Meats as a platform to support local ranchers, mentor younger generations, and preserve the values that have shaped rural life for centuries.

“Family and tradition are at the heart of everything we do,” Parra added. “This isn’t just about meat — it’s about honoring our roots and giving back to the land and people who make it all possible.”

With the launch of Yolo Meats, Parra and Marín are redefining what it means to produce with purpose — proving that excellence doesn’t start in the marketplace, but from the ranch.

About Yolo Meats

Founded by Gerardo Parra and Tania Victoria Marín, Yolo Meats is a Texas-based beef brand dedicated to producing high-quality, sustainably raised meats that honor family, tradition, and transparency. Every cut reflects a decade of experience, care for the land, and respect for the natural cycle of ranching.

Legal Disclaimer:

