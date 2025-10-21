Techcyte named to MountainWest Capital Network's 2025 Utah 100 list of fastest-growing companies

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 17, Techcyte was named to the 2025 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN)’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Techcyte ranked 25 out of 100 companies and was honored at the 31st annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.“We congratulate all of this year’s Utah 100 companies for building outstanding businesses and making strong contributions to Utah’s economy,” said Chris Badger, Chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. “These companies further advance Utah’s standing as an excellent place to do business.”Recipients of the Utah 100 were chosen by the percentage of revenue increase of each company between 2020 and 2024.“We’re honored to be recognized among Utah’s most dynamic and fast-growing companies,” said Ben Cahoon, Chief Executive Officer of Techcyte. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our team, the trust of our partners and customers, and the growing importance of digital pathology solutions around the world. We’re proud to be building that future from right here in Utah.”###About TechcyteTechcyte is transforming the practice of pathology through a unified, AI-powered digital platform that streamlines complex workflows, integrates with core lab systems, and enhances communication across the lab.By partnering with leading laboratories, scanner manufacturers, diagnostic hardware providers, and AI developers, we deliver a unified digital pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world, furthering our mission to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment.Visit techcyte.com for more information.Techcyte’s anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.About MountainWest Capital NetworkMountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) is the largest business networking organization in Utah, consisting of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, consultants, legal professionals, bankers, and educators.MWCN seeks to promote and recognize business growth and capital development in the state through a variety of award programs and activities.

