Techcyte receives UKCA registration for Gram stain, fecal wet mount, AFB, cervical cytology, and more

Techcyte receives UKCA registration

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techcyte, a leading provider of AI-powered digital solutions for anatomic and clinical pathology, today announced that it has received official confirmation of UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed) registration for several of its laboratory solutions, enabling the company to market them in the United Kingdom.UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed) marking is the United Kingdom’s product certification standard, replacing Europe’s CE marking for most goods placed on the UK market following Brexit. It signifies that a product meets UK regulatory requirements for safety, performance, and quality, essential for laboratory solutions being used in Great Britain (England, Scotland, and Wales).“We are excited to expand access to our platform in Great Britain,” said Ben Cahoon, CEO of Techcyte. “Receiving UKCA registration is an important step in our mission to deliver innovative, AI-powered solutions designed to help laboratories increase efficiency and improve their workflows.”Apacor, Techcyte’s Expert Solution Provider (ESP) distributor in the UK, will support the availability of these newly registered solutions, which include:- Gram stain solution- Wet mount iodine solution- Acid-fast bacilli (AFB) solution- Techcyte SureView™ Cervical Cytology System- The Techcyte FusionAI & workflow platform“We are proud to be the exclusive distributor for Techcyte in the UK,” said Anthony Bellm, CEO of Apacor. “We are excited to make Techcyte’s solutions available to UK laboratories and support their transition to more efficient and modern workflows.”In addition to its newly granted UKCA registration, Techcyte holds CE markings for several solutions in Europe and is ISO 13485 certified, underscoring its commitment to meeting rigorous international quality and regulatory standards.###About TechcyteTechcyte is transforming the practice of pathology through a unified, AI-powered digital platform that streamlines complex workflows, integrates with core lab systems, and enhances communication across the lab.By partnering with leading laboratories, scanner manufacturers, diagnostic hardware providers, and AI developers, we deliver a unified digital pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world, furthering our mission to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment.Visit techcyte.com for more information.Techcyte’s anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.About ApacorApacor Ltd is a UK-based diagnostics company with over three decades of experience supplying innovative products to clinical laboratories. Based in Wokingham, England, Apacor has built a strong reputation for quality, reliability, and customer-focused innovation across DX. The company combines vertically integrated in-house manufacturing expertise with a global distribution network to deliver solutions that meet the highest regulatory standards. As Techcyte’s exclusive distributor in the UK, Apacor is dedicated to helping laboratories adopt next-generation digital and AI-powered tools that drive efficiency, accuracy, and improved patient care.

