Deep Bio & Techcyte Partner to Integrate AI-Powered Prostate Diagnostics & Frozen Section on Techcyte Fusion® Platform

Deep Bio and Techcyte expand digital pathology with AI-powered prostate and frozen section solutions on the Fusion® platform.

By combining Deep Bio’s advanced algorithms with our digital workflows, we are helping to unlock the potential of AI in pathology.” — Ben Cahoon, CEO Techcyte

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep Bio, a global leader in AI-powered cancer diagnostics, today announced a strategic partnership with Techcyte to integrate Deep Bio’s prostate and frozen section algorithm into the RUO Techcyte Fusionplatform, which is CE marked in Europe and RUO in the US. This collaboration marks one of the first integrations of AI algorithms specifically developed for frozen section pathology into a digital pathology platform.Deep Bio’s AI portfolio includes CE-IVD and RUO algorithms across multiple tissue types and specimen preparations. The company’s flagship DeepDx Prostate algorithm analyzes H&E-stained FFPE prostate core needle biopsies, providing cancer detection, Gleason grading, Gleason score quantification, and quantitative tumor measurements for research and analysis.In parallel, Deep Bio offers the industry’s only commercially available AI algorithms for frozen section pathology, with solutions for breast, sentinel lymph node, and lung frozen sections. These frozen section algorithms are designed to assist with tumor detection and metastasis assessment. Through this partnership, Deep Bio will integrate both its prostate and frozen section algorithms into Fusion, Techcyte’s cloud-native, unified digital pathology platform, delivering advanced AI capabilities for research applications. Techcyte Fusionbrings together whole slide imaging, LIS, patient data, AI diagnostics, and collaboration tools into a single browser-based platform.“DeepDx Prostate plays a pivotal role in enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of prostate cancer diagnosis,” said Sun Woo Kim, CEO of Deep Bio. “This partnership allows us to extend access to our prostate AI solutions through the Fusion platform, giving hospitals and labs the tools to support more confident, real-time decision-making. We are pleased to collaborate with Techcyte as part of our ongoing mission to advance AI-powered diagnostics globally."Partnering with Deep Bio to incorporate their DeepDx Prostate AI capabilities is a natural extension of the vision behind Fusion," said Ben Cahoon, CEO of Techcyte. "By combining Deep Bio’s advanced algorithms with our digital workflows, we are helping to unlock the potential of AI in pathology."Initial integration will begin with Deep Bio’s DeepDx Prostate model, with additional modules and frozen section algorithms planned for future release on the Fusion platform. These integrations will be available initially for Research Use Only (RUO), with future adoption supported through collaborations with CLIA-certified laboratories as they develop their own validated workflows. Broader availability will be guided by regulatory pathways, customer adoption, and ongoing development.With this partnership, Deep Bio continues to expand its global footprint and demonstrate leadership in delivering AI solutions for complex, real-world pathology challenges.###About Deep BioFounded in 2015, Deep Bio Inc. is an innovator in AI-powered digital pathology, advancing cancer research and pathology workflows through state-of-the-art deep learning technologies. Combining expertise in computational pathology and oncology, Deep Bio delivers intelligent software solutions that bring consistency, speed, and quantitative precision to pathology analysis.Deep Bio’s flagship solution, DeepDx Prostate (CE-IVD in Europe, RUO elsewhere), analyzes whole slide images (WSI) of prostate biopsies to detect cancerous lesions, classify Gleason patterns, and calculate key metrics such as Gleason score quantification and tumor volume.Recognized with the Edison Award (2021) and the CES Innovation Award (2024), Deep Bio partners with leading healthcare systems, academic institutions, and technology companies worldwide to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven pathology. Through its growing portfolio and global collaborations, Deep Bio is committed to transforming how cancer research and pathology are performed, ultimately driving better outcomes through smarter, data-driven insights.About TechcyteTechcyte is transforming the practice of pathology through a unified, AI-powered digital platform that streamlines complex workflows, integrates with core lab systems, and enhances communication across the lab.By partnering with leading laboratories, scanner manufacturers, diagnostic hardware providers, and AI developers, we deliver a unified digital pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world, furthering our mission to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment.Visit techcyte.com for more information.Techcyte’s anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.