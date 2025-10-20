Submit Release
55 Simonsville Rd Andover

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The area of 55 Simonsville Rd in Andover will be down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until the vehicle is extracted from the roadway.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.



Ryan Sheehan

Vermont State Police - Westminster PSAP

ECD II

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600


