Miami Business Law Firm J. Muir & Associates Expands Technology Law Practice with Addition of Partner Joycelyn Brown

Attorney Joycelyn Brown Joins J. Muir & Associates to Strengthen AI Governance, Intellectual Property, and Technology Transaction Capabilities

I'm honored to join J. Muir & Associates and continue supporting founders, investors, and enterprises building the businesses and technologies that are shaping tomorrow” — Joycelyn Brown

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Muir & Associates, P.A., a Miami business law firm serving entrepreneurs and business owners throughout Florida, announces the addition of Joycelyn Brown as Partner. Ms. Brown brings more than fifteen years of experience in business litigation, technology law, and intellectual property to the firm's growing practice serving Miami, Coral Gables, Doral, and surrounding communities.Ms. Brown is a Florida attorney and registered patent attorney whose practice focuses on litigation, business matters, and technology law, including artificial intelligence (AI) governance and intellectual property protection. Her extensive background as corporate counsel and business advisor to technology companies ranging from startups to enterprise organizations strengthens J. Muir & Associates' capabilities in serving Miami-area businesses navigating the intersection of law and emerging technology."We are thrilled to welcome Joycelyn to our team," said Jane Muir, Managing Shareholder at J. Muir & Associates in Coral Gables. "Her experience in technology law and AI governance complements our commitment to helping Miami business owners navigate their legal challenges with confidence. As more Florida businesses integrate AI and advanced technologies into their operations, having counsel who understands both the legal and technical aspects is invaluable for companies in Miami-Dade County."Throughout her career, Ms. Brown has structured SaaS and AI-related transactions, advised on data privacy compliance, and supported innovation through strategic legal guidance. Her technical background in industrial engineering, combined with her legal training, positions her to help Miami businesses protect their innovations while building responsibly. She has worked with technology companies on contract negotiations, intellectual property portfolio development, and compliance with evolving regulations affecting businesses in Florida and beyond."I'm honored to join J. Muir & Associates and continue supporting founders, investors, and enterprises building the businesses and technologies that are shaping tomorrow," said Ms. Brown. "From my early days as a patent attorney to leading legal and governance strategy for SaaS and AI-driven companies, I’ve always been passionate about helping businesses translate bold ideas into sustainable growth."Ms. Brown earned her law degree from the University of Miami School of Law and her Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Texas A&M University. She is admitted to practice law in Florida and before the United States Patent and Trademark Office as a registered patent attorney.About J. Muir & Associates, P.A.J. Muir & Associates is a Miami business law firm dedicated to helping business owners throughout Florida navigate their legal issues with confidence. Founded by attorney Jane W. Muir, the firm provides comprehensive legal services including: Commercial Litigation for Miami-Dade businesses• Business Transactions and Contract Drafting • Business Formation and Corporate Governance• HOA Litigation and Community Association Law• General Counsel Services for Miami CompaniesThe firm has been recognized with the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce Diamond Award for Law Firm of the Year in 2023. Managing Shareholder Jane W. Muir has been recognized as a Florida Super Lawyer from 2021 to 2025 and served as President of the Miami-Dade Bar Association in 2020-2021.

