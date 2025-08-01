Rise Criminal Defense Announces Expansion with Addition of Experienced Attorney Jayson Mitchell and Strategic Rebranding

Jason Mitchell, Criminal Defense Attorney Ryan Renauro, Founding Attorney Rise Law Group Rise Criminal Defense

Former Renauro Law Group Evolves into Rise Criminal Defense, Strengthening Commitment to Client-Centered Criminal Defense Representation in Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, AR, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise Criminal Defense , formerly known as Renauro Law Group, today announced the addition of experienced criminal defense attorney Jayson Mitchell to its legal team and the strategic rebranding of the firm. The expansion and rebrand reflect the firm's continued growth and unwavering commitment to providing exceptional criminal defense representation throughout Northwest Arkansas.Experienced Attorney Joins Growing PracticeJayson Mitchell brings extensive criminal defense experience to Rise Criminal Defense, having dedicated his entire legal career to defending individuals facing criminal charges. Since graduating from the University of Arkansas School of Law in 2020, Mitchell has served as a public defender for 4.5 years, handling hundreds of cases across Sedgwick County, Kansas, and Benton County, Arkansas."Jayson's addition to our team represents a significant milestone for our firm," said Ryan Renauro, founding attorney of Rise Criminal Defense. "His extensive public defender experience and unwavering commitment to client advocacy perfectly align with our mission of providing compassionate, judgment-free representation to those facing criminal charges."Mitchell's experience spans all types of criminal cases, from misdemeanors to serious felonies , including drug offenses , property crimes, violent crimes, and white-collar charges. His extensive courtroom experience includes bench trials, jury trials, and complex pretrial litigation.Strategic Rebranding Reflects Firm's EvolutionThe rebranding from Renauro Law Group to Rise Criminal Defense represents the firm's evolution and commitment to helping clients rise above their legal challenges. The new brand identity emphasizes the firm's core mission of empowering clients to overcome their circumstances and build better futures."The name 'Rise' draws inspiration from the biblical passage Isaiah 60 'Arise, shine, for your light has come,'" explained Renauro. "We meet many of our clients during the darkest or most difficult parts of their lives, and we have the privilege to watch them rise above their circumstances and challenges. We are committed to walking alongside our clients while they take those steps toward a brighter future."Firm Continues Client-Centered ApproachRise Criminal Defense maintains its commitment to the core values that have made it a trusted name in Northwest Arkansas criminal defense: judgment-free representation, flexible payment plans, personalized legal strategies, and consistent communication throughout the legal process.The firm, located at1285 Wagon Wheel Road, Suite A in Springdale, continues to serve clients throughout Northwest Arkansas, including Fayetteville, Bentonville, Rogers, and surrounding communities.Comprehensive Criminal Defense ServicesRise Criminal Defense handles all types of criminal cases, including:DUI/DWI offensesDrug chargesDomestic violence casesProperty crimesViolent crimesTraffic violationsJuvenile casesWhite-collar crimesAbout Rise Criminal DefenseRise Criminal Defense is a Northwest Arkansas criminal defense law firm dedicated to providing compassionate, effective legal representation to individuals facing criminal charges. Founded by Ryan Renauro, a former prosecutor, city attorney, and public defender, the firm has handled over 1,000 cases and brings more than 10 years of practical experience to every client relationship.The firm's approach combines aggressive legal advocacy with comprehensive support services, helping clients not only navigate their current legal challenges but also access resources for long-term success. Rise Criminal Defense offers free case consultations and flexible payment plans because the firm believes everyone deserves access to quality legal representation.

