Award-Winning Miami Attorney Jane Muir to MC MaxLawCon 2025 Business Conference for Legal Entrepreneurs

MaxLawCon returns to Nashville, featuring expert insights on law firm growth and automation, with Business Law Attorney Jane Muir as event MC.

This conference addresses the critical business challenges that law firm owners face every day – from operational efficiency to sustainable growth.” — Jane Muir

FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jane Muir , founder and principal attorney of J. Muir & Associates , P.A., will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for MaxLawCon 2025, a business conference for law firm owners seeking to scale their practices and boost profitability. The highly anticipated event will take place October 9-10, 2025, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee."I'm honored to be part of bringing MaxLawCon back to the legal community," said Jane Muir. "This conference addresses the critical business challenges that law firm owners face every day – from operational efficiency to sustainable growth. It's an opportunity for attorneys to learn from proven strategies and connect with like-minded legal entrepreneurs."Muir brings extensive leadership experience and business acumen to the conference. She has served as president of both the Coral Gables Bar Association and the Miami-Dade Bar, demonstrating her commitment to the legal profession. Her achievements include being named the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce's Businesswoman of the Year in 2020 and receiving the Florida Bar's Most Productive Young Lawyer Award in 2015. Her firm, J. Muir & Associates, has been honored with the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce's Diamond Award for Law Firm of the Year.J. Muir & Associates represents entrepreneurs and small businesses as a fractional chief legal officer, providing general counsel, contracts, and litigation services to Miami-area business owners. The firm's expertise in helping businesses navigate legal challenges and scale operations dovetails with MaxLawCon's mission of transforming the business of law.The two-day conference delivers immersive learning, powerful insights, and meaningful connections, all designed to provide actionable strategies attendees can implement immediately in their firms. Sessions will focus on the latest marketing, automation, and operational strategies that law firm owners need to stay competitive and achieve sustainable growth.MaxLawCon 2025 is designed for attorneys who are ready to scale their law firms, crave a community of growth-focused peers, and want to learn how to build successful practices without sacrificing their personal lives.Event Details:• What: MaxLawCon 2025 Business Conference• When: October 9-10, 2025• Where: Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, Nashville, TN• Registration: maximumlawyer.samcart.com/products/maxlawcon2025About J. Muir & Associates: Based in Miami, J. Muir & Associates provides legal support to entrepreneurs and businesses throughout Florida. The firm provides comprehensive legal services including general counsel, contract negotiations, and business litigation . Led by award-winning attorney Jane Muir, the firm has earned recognition for its commitment to client success and business excellence. For more information, visit jmuirandassociates.com.

