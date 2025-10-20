“The good memories are coming back” – Caroline’s story

Caroline very sadly lost her father and a close friend to suicide. After accessing our Swindon and Wiltshire Support After Suicide Service, she has finally been able to process her grief.

My dad had always been a strange part of my life. He was a biker, did drugs, was in and out of prison. He came and went a lot for the first 12 years of my life. You never knew which version of him you were going to get. He could either be really happy and playful, or you were terrified to move around him.

When I was 12, my parents got divorced. The drugs and everything stopped, and Dad became a completely different person. That person, that dad, is the one I grieve.

I had a knock on my door, around ten o’clock at night, from my mum and step-dad who told me that my dad had taken his own life. When he died, I had a really good relationship with him. We were very close.