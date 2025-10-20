Public Health Coalition to March to Capitol and Deliver Over 100,000 petition signatures demanding removal of RFK Jr

March for Health and Science Logo

A coalition of organizations will march to the Capitol on Nov. 5th to deliver over 100,000 petition signatures calling for the removal of RFK Jr.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 5th, a broad coalition of organizations from health care, public health, and scientific communities will march to the Capitol to deliver over 100,000 petition signatures calling for the removal of the Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.The March For Health & Science will begin at 4:00 PM EST on November 5th on the National Mall (Washington, DC), immediately following the American Public Health Association Rally . The March will bring together health professionals, scientists, and concerned citizens to defend evidence, integrity, and public health in America.“RFK Jr has presided over the gutting of agencies that protect public health, the research that improves it, and the programs that fund medical care” says Dr. Robert Morris, epidemiologist at the University of Washington School of Public Health and Executive Director of the Science Accountability Institute. “It took a century to build that infrastructure, will take decades to repair, and RFK Jr. destroyed it in six months.”The petitions –organized by Stand Up For Science , Physicians for a Healthy Democracy, Nurses for America, The Accountability Journalism Institute’s Scientific Advisory Board, Free Speech for the People, and the Science Accountability Institute –demand not only Kennedy's removal but also call for bipartisan Congressional action to reverse his policies and budget cuts.“From day one, RFK Jr has dismantled the institutions that keep Americans safe” says Colette Delawalla, Founder and Executive Director of Stand Up For Science. “As a mother and a scientist, I will not stand by while he spreads lies and endangers Americans. He must go.”The petitions call on Congress to:Remove Robert Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services Secretary.Reverse the harmful changes Kennedy has made to America’s critical public health institutions:Restoring accountability and expertise in leadership.Adhering to the best available science in policy decisions.Restoration of federal public health data collection.Resumption of funding for science and health.Ending political litmus tests for science.Coalition member organizations are available for comment on the record before, during, and after the march.For media inquiries, please contact media@standupforscience.net

