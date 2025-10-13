Stand Up For Science Launches Science Fight Club to fuel the fight for science and democracy

Stand Up For Science logo is a trademark of Stand Up For Science, non-profit organization, and it may only be used with prior written permission. Copyright © 2025 Stand Up For Science, a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization

Stand Up For Science has launched Science Fight Club, a new monthly giving campaign to fuel the fight for science and democracy.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stand Up For Science has launched Science Fight Club , a new monthly giving campaign to fuel the fight for science and democracy. Congress has been complicit in the Trump Administration's assault on science, truth, and democratic institutions—turning a blind eye to the unconstitutional dismantling of federal agencies, the vilification of federal workers, and policies causing immediate and long-lasting harm to the American people, to our scientific ecosystem, and to our nation's global leadership. Congress has also abandoned its statutory oversight mandate, allowing illegal rescissions, devastating budget cuts, and unchecked pseudo-science to take root.Stand Up For Science is committed to taking back Congress in 2026, to restore and protect the scientific ecosystem in America; a cornerstone of democracy and freedom. The Science Fight Club campaign invites everyone—activists, scientists, allies, friends, and family—to join the club, a growing community of "fighters" sustaining this cause through steady monthly support. Multiple membership tiers make it easy for everyone to step into the ring and fight for science and democracy."We are at a critical junction. MAGA is gearing up for the 2026 election cycle by pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into groups such as MAHA Action—the action arm of the American Lysenkoism movement, that has already resulted in death and will lead to more harm and more death. We must respond aggressively. I'm calling on everyone to get in the ring, " says Colette Delawalla, Founder and Executive Director of Stand Up for Science. She continued "Now is our chance to fight and take back our science. If we don't invest, we will lose again in 2026."Delawalla is available for comment.About Stand Up for Science: Stand Up for Science is a grassroots Washington, D.C. based 501(c)4 non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. We formed Stand Up for Science within days of executive orders breaking down federal science agencies. Weeks later, on March 7th, our first National Day of Action, we mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world in support of science. Stand Up for Science has captured widespread national and international media attention, and federal scientists across multiple agencies (i.e., NIH, EPA, NASA, and FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent against this administration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.