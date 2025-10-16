Rally to Take Back Science: Friday October 17th, 3 pm EDT at HHS

Stand Up For Science logo is a trademark of Stand Up For Science, non-profit organization, and it may only be used with prior written permission. Copyright © 2025 Stand Up For Science, a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization Take Back Science Rally Flyer

Stand Up for Science will hold a rally outside the Department of Health and Human Services on Friday, October 17th, at 3pm EDT.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to OMB Director Russell Vought and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr's systematic dismantling of America's public health institutions, Stand Up for Science will hold a rally outside the Department of Health and Human Services headquarters on Friday, October 17th, at 3pm EDT.Stand Up For Science and public health allies demand accountability. "On October 10th, Secretary Kennedy authorized the complete decimation of our nation's ability to identify, investigate, and track disease. It is not hyperbole to say that this action will kill people," said Colette Delawalla, Founder and Executive Director of Stand Up for Science. "We will not stand for this. As a mother and a scientist, I will not allow this man, backed by this administration, to continue to put my family in harms way, now and in the future. He has to go."Who: Stand Up for Science is a grassroots Washington, D.C. based 501(c)4 and 501(c)3 non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy.What: Rally to TAKE BACK SCIENCE, flyer attached.Speakers will include public servants, members of congress, and notable guests, including U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MD), Colette Delawalla Executive Director of Stand Up For Science, Dr. Stacy Farina from Howard University, Dr. Simon Rosenberg from Hopium and many more.When: Friday October 17th beginning at 3 pm EDT.Where: Department of Health and Human Services, 200 Independence Ave SW, Washington DCWhy: Stand Up For Science condemns the unprecedented mass firings of public health and science professionals across federal agencies. These politically motivated actions endanger the American people, weaken our ability to respond to health crises, and strengthen our adversaries. Americans deserve leaders who protect public servants from partisan politics, allowing them to do their jobs.We stand in solidarity with federal workers and call on the public to organize, mobilize, and demand accountability. We call on Congress to take immediate, bipartisan action to protect public servants, safeguard our nation's capacity to detect and respond to emerging health threats, and ensure continued access to affordable, evidence-based healthcare for all.Media avaiability: Stand Up For Science Executive Director Colette Delawalla is available for comment. We also have current and former employees from CDC, EPA, FEMA, NASA, NIH, NOAA, NSF, and VA who are available to speak both on background and on the record to press and media.--About Stand Up for Science: Stand Up for Science is a grassroots Washington, D.C. based 501(c)4 non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. We formed Stand Up for Science within days of executive orders breaking down federal science agencies. Weeks later, on March 7th, our first National Day of Action, we mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world in support of science. Stand Up for Science has captured widespread national and international media attention, and federal scientists across multiple agencies (i.e., NIH, EPA and NASA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent against this administration. An opinion piece written by our founding leadership team is also available in Nature Human Behavior: “Why we organized ‘Stand Up for Science.’”

