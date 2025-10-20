The Duravent Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Menzies Group

This partnership enables the Duravent Group to enhance product offerings to ensure customers have access to a range of trusted, market-leading solutions

We are excited about this new partnership, which will expand our product offerings and reinforce our commitment to delivering comprehensive, high-quality venting solutions to our customers.” — Adam Soliman, Chief Commercial Officer, The Duravent Group

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Duravent Group™—a recognized leader in the venting and air control industries—is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the Menzies Group, a trusted family of brands built on market-leading products in roofing, HVAC venting, and building envelope components. This strategic partnership will enable the Duravent Group to enhance our product offerings to include Menzies Metal Products and PrimexVents, ensuring customers have products to meet all their venting needs."We are excited about this new partnership, which will expand our product offerings and reinforce our commitment to delivering comprehensive, high-quality venting solutions to our customers,” said Adam Soliman, Chief Commercial Officer, the Duravent Group. “By incorporating Menzies Metal Products and PrimexVents into our portfolio, we not only strengthen our position as a leader in the venting and air control industries but also ensure that our customers have access to a broader range of trusted, innovative products. This collaboration strengthens our ability to provide exceptional venting solutions, tailored to the diverse needs of our customers.”As part of this collaboration, the Duravent Group will add an array of high-quality venting products from PrimexVents, including eave vent hoods, roof vent hoods, wall vent hoods, grilles, and adapters. PrimexVents products will be available through Builder’s Best, Milcor, and Hart & CooleyIn addition, the Duravent Group will also begin offering roofing solutions from Menzies Metal Products in the upcoming months and continue to expand product offerings through this partnership to ensure that customers have access to an extensive range of trusted, market-leading solutions. Menzies Metal Products will be available through Builder’s Bestand PortalsPlus™."Our partnership with The Duravent Group marks an exciting milestone for Menzies Group as we expand our reach and provide more access to our high-quality products for U.S. customers,” said Mike Shepherd, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, the Menzies Group. “By joining forces with an industry leader in venting and air control technologies, we’re able to provide a larger range of solutions, including PrimexVents and Menzies Metal Products, to a wider audience. This collaboration strengthens our ability to serve the needs of both new and existing customers, ensuring they have access to the reliable products that have built our reputation."This collaboration will enable both companies to explore new avenues for growth and innovation, while staying true to delivering durable, trustworthy venting products.Learn more and get updates on product offerings by visiting the Duravent Group website About The Duravent GroupThe Duravent Group™ is a climate technology leader in the venting and air control industries and known for first-to-market innovations moving the industry into the future. Headquartered in Detroit Michigan, the Duravent Group operates 14 distinct brands in several manufacturing and distribution centers across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.With superior manufacturing capabilities, world-class distribution networks, and customer-first service and support, the Duravent Group ensures quality and drives safety through scientifically proven materials and unequaled engineering. For more information about the Duravent Group, visit duraventgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.