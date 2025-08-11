The Duravent Group Introduces New Coaxial Venting Solution for Luxury Fireplaces

The outer pipe brings fresh air into the fireplace for efficient combustion, while the inner pipe exhausts flue gases safely to the outside

The Duravent Group™ — a recognized leader in the venting, filtration, and air control industries—is excited to introduce the DirectVent® Pro 8x11.

As a pioneer of this technology, we are excited to expand our direct vent product line by adding the DirectVent Pro 8x11.” — Éric Dufour, VP of Innovation & Engineering, The Duravent Group

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Duravent Group™ — a recognized leader in the venting, filtration, and air control industries—is excited to introduce the DirectVentPro 8x11, available now through Amerivent, Duravent™, Hart & Cooley, Security Chimneys, and SelkirkThe DirectVent Pro 8x11 is a high-performance, precision-engineered venting solution for today’s luxury gas fireplaces. This coaxial design was specifically developed for gas-fired, direct-vent fireplaces for custom homes and commercial applications including high-end residential builds and upscale lobbies in hotels, restaurants, casinos, and more.The DirectVent Pro 8x11’s stainless steel construction features laser-welded seams ensuring system integrity and a hem-free design with a convenient twist-lock connection for an easy, tool-free installation. Our venting solution delivers superior performance through a streamlined system. The outer pipe brings fresh air into the fireplace for efficient combustion, while the inner pipe exhausts flue gases safely to the outside, all while offering an effortless installation and a clean design.“As a pioneer of this technology, we are excited to expand our direct vent product line by adding the DirectVent Pro 8x11,” said Éric Dufour, Vice President of Innovation and Engineering. “This solution enables easy assembly and installation, durability, and flexible options for custom setups, bringing together performance, reliability, and aesthetics.”Learn more about the Duravent Group’s DirectVent Pro 8x11 by visiting our website About The Duravent GroupThe Duravent Group™ is a climate technology leader in the venting, filtration, and air control industries and known for first-to-market innovations moving the industry into the future. Headquartered in Detroit Michigan, the Duravent Group operates 14 distinct brands in several manufacturing and distribution centers across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.With superior manufacturing capabilities, world-class distribution networks, and customer-first service and support, the Duravent Group ensures quality and drives safety through scientifically proven materials and unequaled engineering. For more information about the Duravent Group, visit duraventgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.