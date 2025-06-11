The Duravent Group Introduces Redesigned Type B Gas Vent Connection Method for Hearth and HVAC Professionals

The Duravent Group™ is excited to introduce its redesigned Type B Gas Vent Connection Method for 10” and 12” diameters.

This redesigned connection method reflects the Duravent Group’s commitment to safety, quality, and customer-driven improvements.” — Éric Dufour, Vice President of Innovation and Engineering

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Duravent Group™ — a recognized leader in the venting, filtration, and air control industries—is excited to introduce its redesigned Type B Gas Vent Connection Method for 10” and 12” diameters, available now through Amerivent, Duravent™, and SelkirkThe redesigned connection method for our 10” and 12” Type B Gas Vent diameters was developed in direct response to customer feedback requesting a faster, more efficient installation method. With a clear focus on saving time and simplifying installation, the Duravent Group engineered this new connection method, which features a single locking tab that simplifies the connection process while providing a high-quality and reliable venting solution for 10” and 12” diameters. The new and improved connection method also comes with various new components to ensure professionals have all the materials needed to complete a safe and simple installation.“This redesigned connection method reflects the Duravent Group’s commitment to safety, quality, and customer-driven improvements,” said Éric Dufour, Vice President of Innovation and Engineering. “By simplifying installation and eliminating the need for additional hardware, we strive to help professionals work more efficiently while ensuring safety and reliability. It’s a practical innovation that meets the evolving needs of the hearth and HVAC sectors while reinforcing our commitment to quality and ease of use.”Learn more about the Duravent Group’s Type B Gas Vent Connection Method for 10” and 12” diameters by visiting our website About The Duravent GroupThe Duravent Group™ is a climate technology leader in the venting, filtration, and air control industries and known for first-to-market innovations moving the industry into the future. Headquartered in Detroit Michigan, the Duravent Group operates 14 distinct brands in several manufacturing and distribution centers across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.With superior manufacturing capabilities, world-class distribution networks, and customer-first service and support, the Duravent Group ensures quality and drives safety through scientifically proven materials and unequaled engineering. For more information about the Duravent Group, visit duraventgroup.com

