Lavish Lifestyle offers 20% off all permanent lighting installations booked before December 1, helping Utah homeowners and businesses prepare for the holidays.

This special offer rewards homeowners and local businesses who plan ahead. By scheduling early, customers can enjoy professional, energy-efficient lighting before the holiday rush.” — Clark Peterson, Owner of Lavish Lifestyle

NORTH OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lavish Lifestyle Announces Early Booking Discounts on Permanent Lighting Installations

Lavish Lifestyle has announced a 20% discount on all permanent lighting installations booked before December 1, 2025. The offer encourages Utah homeowners and businesses to plan ahead for the winter season while enjoying professional design and installation at a reduced cost.

The promotion applies to all new window cleaning and custom lighting projects involving permanent lighting systems, including roofline, landscape, and architectural installations. Lavish Lifestyle’s durable LED fixtures provide year-round illumination for holidays, events, and security lighting needs.

Encouraging Early Planning for the Season

Demand for exterior lighting typically increases during late November and December. By booking installations early, customers can avoid scheduling delays and ensure their lighting is professionally installed before holiday events or winter storms.

Energy-Efficient and Customizable Options

The company’s permanent lighting systems are designed for energy efficiency and long-term reliability. Clients can control color schemes and timing through mobile apps or smart home integrations, creating custom displays without seasonal reinstallation.

A Word from the Owner

About Lavish Lifestyle

Based in North Ogden, Utah, Lavish Lifestyle provides professional window cleaning and lighting solutions for homes and businesses across Northern Utah. The locally owned company is recognized for craftsmanship, transparency, and eco-friendly practices. From permanent lighting and holiday installations to year-round maintenance, Lavish Lifestyle helps clients enhance their property’s beauty, efficiency, and curb appeal.

For more information or to schedule an installation, visit their website or stop by 263 East, 2300 North, North Ogden, UT 84414.

