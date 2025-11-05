GCE Strategic Consulting Named to Inc.’s 2025 Power Partner List

Firm recognized for exceptional impact on growth-minded entrepreneurs and small businesses

ATLANTTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GCE Strategic Consulting , a leading provider of EOS-aligned leadership support and Fractional Integrator services, has been named to the 2025 Inc. Power Partner list, which honors B2B companies that have proven to be essential growth drivers for entrepreneurs and small businesses.The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards recognize firms across industries that go beyond service delivery to create transformational results. Chosen from hundreds of applicants, GCE earned this distinction after multiple rounds of evaluation and client feedback that underscored the firm’s ability to help leadership teams solve complex challenges, align around priorities, and scale with confidence.“This recognition is meaningful because it reflects what matters most to us—helping leaders build companies that are not just bigger, but healthier, more scalable, and more aligned,” said Ken Paskins, Founder and CEO of GCE Strategic Consulting. “Inc. spoke directly to our clients, and they didn’t just give positive feedback—they shared how we helped them grow, solve hard problems, and reclaim control. That’s the impact we strive for every day.”Unlike traditional consulting firms, GCE embeds seasoned operators—Fractional Integrators, CROs, CFOs, CHROs, and executive coaches—directly into client leadership teams. With a model rooted in the Entrepreneurial Operating System(EOS), the firm has helped hundreds of organizations translate vision into action through clarity, accountability, and execution. Its clients span industries and geographies, from fast-scaling founder-led companies to private equity–backed ventures preparing for exit or acquisition.Earlier this year, GCE also made headlines for launching CEO Navigator —a first-of-its-kind, AI-powered GPT tool designed to help EOS-minded CEOs think more clearly and act more decisively between sessions.The Power Partner distinction will be featured on Inc.com, spotlighting companies like GCE that are essential to the success of growing businesses. As a 2025 honoree, GCE joins a select group of organizations recognized not just for what they deliver, but for the way they elevate leadership, drive growth, and create lasting impact.For more information about the Inc. Power Partner Awards, visit: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards To learn more about GCE Strategic Consulting, visit: https://gcestrategicconsulting.com About GCE Strategic ConsultingGCE Strategic Consulting is a management consulting and executive coaching firm specializing in EOS-aligned leadership development and Fractional Integrator support. Founded by Ken Paskins—recognized as the first professional Fractional Integrator—GCE helps companies clarify leadership, align priorities, and scale with operational confidence. Known for embedding directly into leadership teams, GCE’s elite bench of operators and coaches brings experience across sales, finance, HR, and executive strategy. In 2025, GCE was named to the Inc. Power Partner list for its lasting impact on entrepreneurial success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.