Formaspace presents 'NextGen Labs' at Healthcare Design Conference 2025, Booth 805

At HCD 2025, Booth 805: Formaspace showcases NextGen Labs with concept installations for life sciences and pharma, featuring RGX, FLX, and more.

NextGen Labs brings science to the center of the organization. The right furniture saves staff time, strengthens collaboration, and supports talent retention.” — Corey Hutchins, COO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formaspace will exhibit at the Healthcare Design Conference + Expo at the Kansas City Convention Center, Booth 805, October 25–28, 2025. This year, the company will present concept installations and compact showpieces designed to spark practical conversations about future-proof healthcare and pharmaceutical labs.The booth showcases furniture from two verticals: Life Sciences & Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals. The objective is to demonstrate how a coordinated, standardized system of workbenches, casework, and integrated utilities can support multiple space types. This approach underpins Formaspace’s promise of "One Manufacturer for All Spaces," reducing specification friction and ensuring consistent material selection and coordination from design through installation.A centerpiece is a miniature pharmaceutical company model populated with small-scale Formaspace furniture. The model guides visitors through multiple environments—lounge/cafeteria, conference, collaboration zones, R&D lab, cleanroom, open office, and distribution—highlighting the breadth of spaces the company supports. Attendees are invited to explore the architectural model to visualize different furniture solutions at a glance.Complementing the model, the booth will feature the following full-scale products, demonstrating the NextGen Labs concept in practice:* RGX adaptable casework for reconfigurable storage, utilities, and standardized components (ideal for fast changes and enterprise standards).* FLX back-to-back services bench for integrated utilities and flexible lab workflows.* Custom compounding lab bench purpose-built for pharmaceutical accuracy and cleanability.* Lab cabinet staged on the pharma side.* Additional surprises will be revealed on site.As COO Corey Hutchins explains, the NextGen Labs concept is about more than furniture: “NextGen Labs brings science to the center of the organization. The right furniture saves staff time, strengthens collaboration, and supports talent retention.” Meetings with Mr. Hutchins at the Healthcare Design Conference + Expo 2025 may be scheduled here: https://calendly.com/formaspace/meet-formaspace-team-hcd-2025 Why Schedule a Meeting:Project teams actively planning a build or renovation are encouraged to schedule time. This scheduling link is reserved for clients, dealers, designers, and project professionals (vendors are welcome to visit during exhibit hours).* Lab architects and interior designers: co-create layouts, select finishes, and explore custom solutions.* Lab planners and facility managers: evaluate how FLX and RGX adapt as needs change.* Hospital networks and healthcare organizations: discuss multi-site rollouts and renovation programs with the executive team.* Dealer partners: align on growth strategies in healthcare and life sciences.* Decision-makers: explore how a single accountable manufacturer can streamline the path from concept to install.Tools for the project team:Dealers can configure and quote with CET; architects and designers can specify with Revit.For additional details, please visit the HCD landing page: https://formaspace.com/resources/inspiration/events/hcd-2025/

