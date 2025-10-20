Venus on Broadway International Film Festival 2025 Announces Call for Submissions

Celebrating Global Independent Voices in Comedy, Drama, and Horror

We are focused on emerging, yet overlooked filmmakers and writers. VOBIFF exists to show quality films from true indie creators and to honor their hard work and dedication.” — Kathrina Miccio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The acclaimed Venus on Broadway International Film Festival (VOBIFF), a Top 100 Reviewed Festival on FilmFreeway and IMDb-recognized awards event, has officially opened submissions for its 7th annual showcase. Independent filmmakers and screenwriters from around the world are invited to submit their work in the categories of Comedy, Drama, and Horror for consideration.

The 2025 festival will take place on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space (2537 Broadway, New York, NY 10025). Tickets are now on sale at https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-venus-on-broadway-intl-film-festival. This year’s event promises a powerful celebration of cinematic storytelling, featuring screenings, and a red-carpet gala honoring emerging and established voices in independent film.

To encourage early participation, VOBIFF is offering a 50% submission discount through October 30, 2025, using the waiver code 50venus via FilmFreeway.

A Platform Built for True Indie Creators

Festival Founder and Director Kathrina Miccio, a multi-award-winning actress, filmmaker, and cancer survivor, created the Venus on Broadway International Film Festival to give independent creators the visibility they deserve.

Miccio, who has more than 25 years of experience in film and television, also serves as Editor-in-Chief of Indie Film Online Magazine, the festival’s official media partner.

Festival Schedule —

11:00 AM — 6:00 PM: Three blocks of short film screenings in Comedy, Horror, and Drama

5:00 PM: Filmmaker & Audience Q&A Panel featuring Amy Gossels (Casting Director) and Richard Vetere (Playwright, Screenwriter, Television Writer, Poet, and Actor)

6:00 PM — 9:00 PM: Open Bar Cocktail Hour, Red Carpet Reception, and Awards Presentation

These options allow guests and filmmakers to customize their festival experience, from enjoying curated film blocks to celebrating with honorees on the red carpet.

Why Filmmakers Choose VOBIFF

• Top 100 Reviewed Film Festival on FilmFreeway

• IMDb-Recognized Awards Festival

• Networking Opportunities with filmmakers, media, and industry insiders

• Exclusive Coverage in Indie Film Online Magazine

• Distinctive Trophy: A marble statue of Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, symbolizing artistic rebirth and creative courage

• New this year: FestiVote Audience Awards, allowing live audience participation in selecting the winner

• Unforgettable Experience: Cocktail hour, red carpet, and panel discussions all within Symphony Space

Past honorees include 2x Oscar Winning Screenwriter Bobby Moresco, Emmy Award Winning Actor Timothy Busfield, Oscar Nominated Actress Cathy Moriarty, and SAG Nominated Actor Vince Curatola, with Indie Film Online Magazine cover features celebrating talents such as Emmy Award Winning Actor Armand Assante, SAG Nominated Actress DeDee Pfeiffer, SAG Nominated Actor Jeremy Sisto, and Reality TV Star John Paul Jones.

Producer Eric Vollweiler, who has over two decades of experience producing and marketing film festivals nationwide and internationally, joined the team this year to strengthen sponsorship and partnerships.

“Our filmmakers come from all corners of the globe — India, Italy, England, and beyond,” said Miccio. “When international and domestic artists share their stories on the same stage, the result is transformative. Film becomes the bridge."

Sponsor Statements:

“At The Flowery, we’ve always believed cannabis and creativity come from the same place: a desire to connect, to express, and to feel something real. Supporting the arts isn’t just sponsorship for us; it’s part of who we are. The Upper West Side has such a rich creative pulse, and venues like Symphony Space remind us why this neighborhood is special. Partnering with the Venus on Broadway International Film Festival felt like a natural fit. It’s a chance to celebrate independent voices, local artistry, and the kind of storytelling that inspires us all.” — Moe Ashor, President & GM, The Flowery UWS

“I’m so happy to support your organization. I love indie films and helping artists. You have done a great thing.” — Renowned New York Dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross

Additional 2025 sponsors include: Gotham Comedy Club, Compass Real Estate, Columbus Park Dental, Daniela Atanassova-Lineva, MD, Crew 1 TV Inc, and Vertical Engineering Sales, LLC.

Call for Sponsors and Partners

VOBIFF welcomes new sponsors who share a passion for independent film and creative innovation. Partnership opportunities offer visibility across live events, digital platforms, and social media, including Times Square billboard exposure for top-tier sponsors.

For sponsorship inquiries, visit www.indiefilmonline.com.

Press Contact: Tammy Reese, Publicist tammyreesemedia@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

