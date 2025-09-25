Maria Soccor Shines as Host of 'REEL WOMEN' at The 82nd Venice International Film Festival

Maria Soccor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Venice Film Festival, the world’s oldest and one of its most prestigious showcases of international cinema, shown an even brighter spotlight on women in film with REEL WOMEN, an exclusive late-night gathering hosted by acclaimed award winning filmmaker, actress, and producer Maria Soccor. The event took place at the beautiful, elegant, glamorous Campari Lounge across from the iconic red carpet. The event united filmmakers, actors, producers, and industry leaders in celebration of female voices and stories in cinema.

A proud NYWIFT Leadership member as well as a member of Film Fatales, Maria Soccor’s award-winning work has spanned documentary, narrative, and producing projects with a focus on underrepresented voices, and has long been a prominent advocate for inclusivity and gender equality in the arts. Frequently seen at international festivals as a moderator, mentor, and champion of emerging filmmakers, Soccor has consistently used her platform to amplify perspectives too often overlooked. With REEL WOMEN, she extended that mission to Venice, creating a space for dialogue, connection, and recognition at one of the most influential cultural gatherings in the world.

The event was attended by several notable names in the film and entertainment industry, including actor Jared Harris and his wife Allegra. His film House of Dynamite premiered at the Venice Film Festival as a festival highlight, with significant buzz. Additional distinguished guests included film producer Debra Gainor, attending the festival as part of Producers Without Borders; actor Vincent de Paul; actress Agathe Levi; film producer Vicktoria Silmara Turmina of Mindgate Motion Pictures; Jojo Dye, founder of The Members Club and Producers Without Borders; Jane Owen, CEO of Jane Owen Public Relations — one of the world’s premiere independent film publicity companies; Ann Hafström of the Creative Lifestyle Agency; actress Tora Kim; multidimensional award winning director Kiira Benz; artist Chervine Dalaeli; and models Gillian Nation and Tia Goossen.

Founded in 1932, the Venice International Film Festival has long been a launchpad for some of cinema’s most celebrated works and remains one of the European “Big Three” festivals alongside Cannes and Berlin. The festival draws the global film community to its red carpets and screenings each year, offering a vital stage for both established auteurs and breakthrough talent. Hosting REEL WOMEN during the festival underscored the urgency and importance of continuing to champion diverse storytellers in front of and behind the camera.

Presented by Campari, in partnership with Maria Soccor Productions Inc. and Jane Owen Public Relations, the evening featured gourmet appetisers and Campari’s signature cocktails, along with other refreshments.

“Venice has long been a platform for extraordinary storytelling. REEL WOMEN is an opportunity for women to celebrate and prioritize their creativity, which is often deeply authentic, empathetic, and layered with complexity as they often explore themes of identity, relationships and society”, said Maria Soccor. “This night is about collaborating with colleagues, and creating positive memories that set forth a foundation of potential partnerships and support.”

This private, invitation-only event reinforced the commitment of Campari and its partners to supporting creativity, inclusivity, and the next generation of storytellers. The Campari Lounge remained vibrant late into the night, buzzing with conversation, collaboration, and the unmistakable energy of the festival’s most exciting week.

