Philly Hip-Hop Artist Shotti Announces Release of New Album 'Unrequited'

Unrequited Album Cover

“Unrequited” captures Shotti’s journey through love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—out now, September 5, 2025.

Music is everything. Since I was a kid, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else” — Shotti

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philadelphia’s own hip-hop trailblazer, Shotti, is set to make waves with the release of his highly anticipated new album, “Unrequited,” available everywhere today, September 5, 2025.

Shotti, celebrated for his raw lyricism and innovative sound, delivers an album that dives deep into themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth. “Unrequited” is a bold narrative journey, showcasing Shotti’s signature blend of vulnerability and streetwise storytelling. The project promises to resonate with fans and newcomers alike, solidifying his place as a dynamic force in today’s hip-hop landscape.

Recently featured in Heart of Hollywood Magazine, Shotti’s story and artistry are attracting national attention. His new album continues his upward path, offering listeners a mix of deeply personal and universally relatable tracks.

“‘Unrequited’ is about the real-life struggles and triumphs that shape us,” says Shotti. “I wanted this album to be honest, to speak on pain and hope, and to connect with anyone who’s ever felt misunderstood or overlooked.”

For more about Shotti, his music, and upcoming performances, visit callmeshotti.com.

About Shotti:

Shotti is a Philadelphia-based hip-hop artist known for his authentic storytelling and genre-bending sound. With a growing discography and recent media features, Shotti is quickly emerging as one of hip-hop’s most promising independent voices.

For interviews, media inquiries, or advance review copies, please contact: Publicist Tammy Reese of Visionary Minds Public Relations and Media by email tammyreesemedia@gmail.com

