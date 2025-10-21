Talent to Team Launches Operator-Focused Webinar on Scaling People Strategies

Live session gives scaling companies a clear framework for aligning company results with people, performance, and pace.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talent to Team , a fractional HR partner for founder-led and scaling companies, announced a free webinar titled “How to Build a Talent Strategy That Matches Your Stage and Pace.” The live event will be held on November 6, 2025, from 12:00–1:00 PM MT, featuring 50 minutes of founder-focused insights followed by 10 minutes of Q&A.Designed for leaders ready to transition from working in the business to working on the business by evolving their people systems without losing culture, clarity, or control. The session introduces a practical framework with real-life examples for treating talent strategy as a business growth lever—not an administrative task.Led by Founder and CEO Amy Giggey-Burns , the webinar explores the six key questions every founder must answer to design a scalable people hypothesis and strategy. Participants will learn how to align company needs with talent types and to build structure, compensation, and accountability to find the right people, develop them to grow alongside you, and keep them engaged using the Build–Borrow–Buy–Bot model as a foundation.“Too often, what looks like a people problem is actually a strategy problem,” said Giggey-Burns. “This session helps founders, HR leaders, and execs diagnose gaps in systems, not character, and gives them tools to scale with intention.”Attendees will walk away with a repeatable method for building HR systems that mature alongside their business, avoiding the common pitfalls of overhiring or reactive org design. The framework is particularly relevant for companies navigating fundraising, M&A readiness, post-round growth, or leadership restructuring—critical inflection points where people strategy often determines performance outcomes.“Founders don’t need another HR vendor,” said Giggey-Burns. “They need a strategic co-pilot who can help them grow on purpose—not by accident. This webinar is the first step.”The session is open to the public and will be recorded for replay. Registration and replay access are available at https://www.talenttoteam.com/how-to-build-a-talent-strategy About Amy Giggey-BurnsAmy Giggey-Burns is the Founder and CEO of Talent to Team, a fractional HR partner for scaling companies. She blends strategic HR leadership with a holistic, people-first approach to help founders build resilient businesses and scale with ease. With deep expertise in organizational leadership and a track record of guiding startups through rapid growth and change, Amy brings a candid, founder-to-founder perspective to HR. Her work centers on helping companies grow on purpose—without losing their culture or momentum.About Talent to TeamTalent to Team helps founder-led and scaling companies align people strategy with business strategy—especially during pivotal inflection points such as rapid growth, leadership transitions, or M&A events. As a fractional HR partner, Talent to Team embeds alongside leadership teams to build the systems, structures, and cultures needed for long-term success. Founded by Amy Giggey-Burns, the firm serves clients across industries, including SaaS, professional services, e-commerce, nonprofit, and manufacturing. Learn more at www.talenttoteam.com

