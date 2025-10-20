CogNet to Attend SIA Healthcare Staffing Summit as Sponsor, Showcasing Scalable BPM Support for Staffing Firms

CogNet to Showcase Back-Office “Pit Crew” Solutions at Premier Healthcare Staffing Event in Las Vegas

Our approach is simple: while clients keep their eyes on the road, driving revenue and service, we take care of the back office, like a pit crew keeping the car race-ready.” — John Sansoucie, CEO & Chairman of CogNet

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CogNet , a Business Process Management (BPM) company focused on the Human Resource (HR) Services and Technology industry, announced its attendance at the SIA Healthcare Staffing Summit as a sponsor. Held Nov. 5–7 at the Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, the event will showcase CogNet’s role as a “pit crew” for staffing agencies– fine-tuning back-office operations so leaders can stay focused on revenue growth, clinician engagement and client service.Widely recognized as the premier event for the Human Resources (HR) services industry, the annual SIA Summit delivers forward-looking insights on industry trends across segments such as nursing, locum tenens, and allied health. Attendees will engage in deep-dive discussions, explore rapidly emerging technologies and solutions, and hear directly from experts and thought leaders who are shaping the future of healthcare staffing.As a sponsor, CogNet will be prominently featured with a dedicated presence where participants can discover how its services and technologies are helping agencies overcome back-office challenges and scale with confidence delivering 53% Average Cost Reduction and 22% Average Gained Productivity.At SIA Summit, Healthcare staffing companies will be able to look under the hood at how CogNet Extended Office as a Service℠ (EOaaS℠) will allow them:- The Ability to scale freely and quickly- Improved productivity- Provide transparent pricing and results- Enhanced collaboration- Increased capabilities through simplified implementation- Application of ISO-centric process improvement- Injection of Orchestration and AI tools“Healthcare staffing organizations are navigating rapid demand swings and new compliance requirements,” said John Sansoucie, CEO & Chairman of CogNet. “Our approach is simple: while clients keep their eyes on the road, driving revenue and service, we take care of the back office, like a pit crew keeping the car race-ready. EOaaS℠ gives them elasticity, accuracy and cost predictability to perform at their best.”For nearly two decades, CogNet has combined business process expertise with enabling technologies to deliver measurable gains in efficiency, compliance and profitability, often at a fraction of in-house costs. With EOaaS℠, CogNet becomes a true extension of its clients’ teams, offering the scale, specialization and reliability needed for both peak seasons and long-term growth.To arrange a private meeting or connect with CogNet during the Healthcare Staffing Summit, please email emma.swales@moburst.com.###About CogNetFor nearly two decades, CogNet has operated at the intersection of Business Process Services and enabling technologies, driving measurable gains in efficiency, compliance, and profitability—often at a fraction of in-house costs. With EOaaS℠, CogNet becomes an extension of its clients’ teams, providing scalability, specialization, and reliable support during both peak seasons and sustained growth.

