SoftLedger Launches Revamped Accountant Program

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoftLedger , a leading provider of multi-entity accounting and real-time financial reporting, today announced its revamped accountant partner program, offering accountants choice, flexibility and a true partnership.SoftLedger Accountant Partners become just that: a partner. Not a sales rep, not a marketer, no quotas to fill or percentages to account for. Whether the partner is an accounting firm providing core accounting, business advisory, or CFO-level services, working with a service provider that understands the needs of each partner, as well as those of their clients, makes all the difference.SoftLedger has built the platform of choice with a partner model that is built specifically for any company with clients that have multi-entity or multi-currency pain points. SoftLedger requires no add-ons or high costs, keeping our Partner Program simple, free, and most of all, mutually beneficial.What Partners Get:• A favorable percentage discount for clients to enjoy• A platform that requires everyone involved to spend less time managing multiple entities.• All customers in one place with the ability to sign into any partner accountsBonus – Partners get the ability to play an integral role in the platform’s development and future, as they become honorary members of the development Partner Advisory Board.Partner Levels1. Alliance Partner: A contract-based partnership where partners purchase and bundle SoftLedger with their own services.• Direct purchase and bundling• Volume pricing available• White-label options2. Channel Partner: A referral partnership with percentage-based commission structure for successful client transitions.• Referral commission structure• Sales support provided• Marketing materials included“SoftLedger was founded based on my personal frustrations as an accountant using legacy general ledger software. For more than a decade we’ve been building with a sole focus — providing better software for accountants,” Ben Taylor, CEO & Co-Founder. What’s more is all Accountant Partners receive a high level of expert support, that includes full sandbox access, comprehensive training, as well as an individual point of contact.Some of SoftLedger’s existing Partner Program members include: Ark Financial, Baldwin Advisory and Digital Ascension Group. Joining them is easy. Just complete this form ( https://softledger.com/contact-us ) to connect directly with SoftLedger. Read more on the partnership here: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/softledger_were-redefining-what-it-means-for-a-software-activity-7385836454121275393-ylE_?utm_source=social_share_send&utm_medium=member_desktop_web&rcm=ACoAAAAA9B4BSaEt72-CPX_bHBqJhQm9acVwWLw About SoftLedgerFounded in 2015, SoftLedger is a general ledger designed for lean finance and accounting teams. The platform helps small to mid-sized businesses streamline their financials, automate accounting processes, consolidate multiple entities with multiple currencies, and manage digital assets.SoftLedger empowers finance and accounting professionals to simplify complex processes and add strategic value to their business. New customers usually get to their first close of books on SoftLedger in 30 days. Visit softledger.com and follow SoftLedger on Linkedin ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/softledger ). Address: 1 PPG Place, Suite 3100, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.# # #

