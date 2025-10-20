Balfour Capital Group & Market Logics Launch First Funding Round with Víctor Hugo Rodríguez and FE Macro

Balfour Capital Group Logo

The first Latino journalist to broadcast from the NYSE, he brings insight and integrity through VME TV, El Tiempo Latino, and EVTV, reaching millions globally.

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group, in conjunction with its technology and media affiliate Market Logics Network, and a select group of institutional partners, is pleased to announce the first round of funding to support the global expansion of FE Macro — the international financial media platform founded and led by Víctor Hugo Rodríguez.As a firm that invests in people as much as markets, Balfour Capital Group recognizes in Víctor Hugo Rodríguez a professional whose work exemplifies fairness, depth, and global awareness. His balanced and ethical approach, rooted in a granular understanding of every market, enables him to deliver a clear, concise message that transcends borders, cultures, and languages.For Rodríguez, markets are markets — universal, dynamic, and human. Whether the audience is Latino, Asian, Indian, or European, his message remains the same: financial knowledge must be transparent, inclusive, and accessible to all. Through FE Macro , Rodríguez has built a bridge between institutional investors and retail audiences, connecting the trading floors of New York with living rooms and boardrooms across Latin America, Europe, and AsiaHe is the first Latino journalist to broadcast consistently from the New York Stock Exchange, offering not just news, but perspective — a rare blend of institutional analysis and human insight. His broadcasts through VME TV (U.S.), El Tiempo Latino El Planeta Boston, and EVTV Miami reach millions of professionals, executives, and investors worldwide, delivering trustworthy, multilingual market commentary at the highest standards of journalism.“At Balfour, we believe that transparency and education are the cornerstones of long-term success,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group.“Víctor Hugo Rodríguez exemplifies those values — he brings clarity to complexity and empowers investors, both institutional and retail, to make informed decisions. His reach and influence mirror our own global philosophy: that knowledge should never be confined by borders.”This first funding round, led by Balfour Capital Group and Market Logics Network, marks the beginning of a far-reaching initiative to fuse financial media, technology, and education — bringing institutional-quality insights to audiences worldwide. The collaboration will include the creation of AI-driven research platforms, multi-language educational modules, and interactive investor learning tools designed to empower both seasoned professionals and emerging investors alike.“Our joint mission is to democratize finance,” added Lawrence. “Whether an investor is in São Paulo, Singapore, Madrid, or Mumbai, they should have equal access to credible information, insight, and opportunity.”Through this partnership, Balfour Capital Group, Market Logics Network, and FE Macro reaffirm their shared vision: to build a truly global ecosystem of transparency, education, and empowerment — where investors, regardless of geography, are equipped with the tools and knowledge to navigate the ever-changing global marketplace.

