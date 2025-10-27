Balfour Capital Group partners with the Sabatier family and NBB Gallery for an exclusive investor event in Berlin

Balfour Capital Group Logo

HONG KONG, HONG KONG ISLAND, HONG KONG, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group (“Balfour”), in conjunction with the Sabatier family and NBB Gallery, will host an exclusive, invitation-only investor event alongside a weekend public exhibition showcasing select works from the Sabatier collection and collaborating artists.Private Investor Event (Invitation-Only)• Date/Time: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 18:00–20:00 (CET)• Venue: NBB Gallery, Karl-Marx-Allee 75, 10243 Berlin, Germany• Format: Private viewing, remarks from Balfour Capital Group and the Sabatier family, followed by a networking reception.• RSVP: Required; capacity is limited. Media by prior accreditation only.Public Exhibition (Open Hours at NBB Gallery)• Friday, November 21: 15:00–21:00 (CET)• Saturday, November 22: 12:00–18:00 (CET)• Sunday, November 23: 12:00–18:00 (CET)• Venue: NBB Gallery, Karl-Marx-Allee 75, 10243 Berlin, Germany“This program brings together art, provenance, and long-term stewardship,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group. “We’re honored to collaborate with the Sabatier family—stewards of a gallery legacy dating back to 1963—to engage collectors and investors around curated works and responsible market practices.”A representative of the Sabatier Family & Gallery added: “Our gallery has spent decades championing artists and building trust with collectors. Partnering with Balfour allows us to broaden that dialogue with a global audience while keeping the focus on authenticity, scholarship, and connoisseurship.”Program Highlights• Curated selection of works from the Sabatier family and collaborating artists• Remarks on collection strategy, provenance, and responsible market participation• Networking with collectors, curators, and institutional guestsAccreditation & Attendance• Private Investor Event: By invitation only. To request access, please contact investorrelations@balfourcapitalgroup.com.• Media: Limited slots. Please email press@balfourcapitalgroup.com for accreditation by November 15, 2025.• Public Exhibition: Open to the public during the hours listed above; admission policies per NBB Gallery.________________________________________About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a global investment firm providing multi-asset solutions across public and private markets. The firm emphasizes rigorous research, risk management, and long-term partnership with clients and counterparties worldwide.About the Sabatier Family & GalleryThe Sabatier family has been active in the fine art market since 1963, recognized for connoisseurship, artist development, and a long-standing commitment to authenticity and provenance through its gallery program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.