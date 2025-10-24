Balfour Capital Group and Sue Phillips Publish Landmark Report on the Global Fragrance Industry

Balfour Capital Group Logo

“The Fragrance Industry — Legacy, Influence, and Valuation in the Age of Ultra-High Luxury.”

Perfume is the invisible, unforgettable accessory — one that signals value beyond price.” (Adapted from Chanel’s original sentiment, emphasizing enduring worth over cost.)” — Coco Chanel (classic, timeless value)

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group, a global investment firm managing over USD 500 million in multi-asset strategies, is proud to announce the publication of its newest institutional research report, “The Fragrance Industry — Legacy, Influence, and Valuation in the Age of Ultra-High Luxury.”Co-authored by Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group, and Sue Phillips, CEO and Founder of Scenterprises Inc., the white paper provides an unprecedented financial and strategic examination of the fragrance industry — a $60-billion global sector that merges creativity, commerce, and cultural capital.With more than four decades of leadership in global perfumery, Sue Phillips is widely regarded as one of the most credible and influential figures in the field. Her storied career includes senior executive roles at Elizabeth Arden, Lancôme, and as Vice President of Fragrance Development at Tiffany & Co., where she created the iconic Tiffany fragrance. Phillips went on to launch Scenterprises Inc. in New York, pioneering bespoke scent experiences and developing fragrances for global icons including Burberry, Jamie Foxx, Zendaya, and Katie Holmes.“Sue Phillips represents the highest standard of artistry, credibility, and foresight in our industry,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, CIO of Balfour Capital Group. “Her analytical depth and creative insight align perfectly with Balfour’s commitment to objective research and long-term value creation across luxury sectors.”The white paper highlights fragrance as a distinct alternative-investment class with defensive margins, enduring brand equity, and global scalability. It maps out the financialization of legacy houses such as LVMH, Estée Lauder, and Puig, while analyzing new growth drivers — from influencer-led brands to AI-based personalization and tokenized fragrance IP.“Fragrance is the most personal form of luxury,” added Sue Phillips. “As AI, sustainability, and digital innovation transform our world, the opportunity to merge creativity with commerce has never been greater. The future of scent is both emotional and investable.”The study projects the global fragrance market to reach $90 billion by 2035, driven by AI-enhanced personalization, sustainable sourcing, and digital expansion in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.Prepared by the Research Division — Balfour Capital Group |

