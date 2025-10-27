Balfour Capital Group and Simon Sabatier Release Landmark White Paper on the Future of Art Ownership

Balfour Capital Group Logo

“The Future of Art Ownership: How Tokenized Real-Asset NFTs Redefine Authenticity, Value, and Access”

HONG KONG, HONG KONG ISLAND, HONG KONG, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group, a global investment firm specializing in alternative and digital assets and managing over USD 500 million, in collaboration with Simon Sabatier of the Sabatier family, whose world-renowned gallery has been a cornerstone of the fine art world since 1963, has released a landmark institutional white paper titled “The Future of Art Ownership: Why Tokenized Real-Asset NFTs are the new Lithographs.”Authored by Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group, the 30-page research publication explores how Real-Asset NFTs (RA-NFTs), blockchain-based digital certificates backed by verifiable physical artworks, are poised to replace lithographs as the defining medium of certified art ownership in the 21st century.“Art, technology, and trust are no longer separate pillars - they have converged into a unified ledger of authenticity,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, CIO of Balfour Capital Group. “The lithograph democratized art through mechanical reproduction; the Real-Asset NFT democratizes it again through digital proof.”Since 1963, the Sabatier family has been deeply rooted in the art world. This year, Simon Sabatier, representing the third generation, founded Sabatier Art Monaco.“Our family gallery has represented the highest standards of curatorial excellence and collector trust. Partnering with Balfour Capital Group allows us to extend our legacy into the digital era, combining heritage with innovation and ensuring that creators maintain perpetual participation in their art’s value.”The white paper analyzes:• The evolution of lithographs as collectible investments.• The emergence of blockchain authenticity as a universal standard of provenance.• The economic efficiencies of tokenization: fractional ownership, transparent royalties, and 90% lower transaction costs.• The growing institutional adoption among museums, auction houses, and family offices.• The evolving global regulatory frameworks (MiCA, SEC, MAS, FINMA).• Case studies comparing traditional lithographs to tokenized art editions.The report positions Real-Asset NFTs as an emerging institutional asset class, bridging fine art and finance through verified transparency and regulated custody. According to Balfour’s research, tokenized art markets could exceed USD 15 billion by 2030, powered by blockchain traceability, AI-enhanced authentication, and sustainable digital infrastructure.With its lineage dating back six decades, the Sabatier family gallery remains one of Europe’s most respected fine-art institutions, curating high-end Porcelain, old masters, and emerging modern and contemporary talents. With Simon Sabatier, the gallery continues to merge artistic excellence with technological precision to redefine how collectors, investors, and artists engage with art in the digital economy.Balfour Capital Group, managing over USD 500 million across equities, fixed income, alternatives, and digital assets, operates globally through offices in Switzerland, Monaco, Hong Kong, Australia, Brazil, and the European Union. Through its Market Logics Network and research division, Balfour continues to lead institutional exploration at the intersection of art, technology, and capital.The full white paper, “The Future of Art Ownership: Why Tokenized Real-Asset NFTs are the new Lithographs,” is available upon request from Balfour Capital Group’s Research Division.________________________________________About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a global investment management firm overseeing more than USD 500 million in assets across multiple strategies. Led by Steve Alain Lawrence (CIO), Johan Boos (Head of Europe), and Vikram A. Srivastava (Head of Asia), the firm’s mission is to merge human expertise with technology to build enduring value and transparency for investors worldwide.About the Sabatier Family and GalleryThe Sabatier family has been active in the fine art business since 1963, representing a legacy of artistic excellence that spans three generations. The Sabatier Art Gallery is internationally recognized for its curation of high-end Porcelain, old masters, and emerging talents, and remains one of the most respected and world-renowned galleries in the global art community. Under Simon Sabatier, the gallery continues to unite tradition and technology, pioneering tokenized fine-art initiatives that connect collectors and artists through verified digital provenance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.