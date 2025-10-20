Open Field Space by Rong Han Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Open Field Space

Innovative Office Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A' Design Award, a highly prestigious award in the field of interior design, has announced that Open Field Space by Rong Han from China has been selected as a Silver Winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This well-recognized award celebrates outstanding achievements in interior design that demonstrate innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award recognizes designs that not only enhance the user experience but also contribute to advancing industry standards and practices. Open Field Space showcases the potential of interior design to create engaging, adaptable workspaces that foster creativity and collaboration, making it highly relevant to the evolving needs of modern offices.Open Field Space reimagines the traditional office layout by crafting a conceptual inner street ambiance within a constrained physical environment. The design emphasizes the integration of sound, lighting, and electrical systems to create a dynamic, multifunctional space. By seamlessly blending office areas with social settings and experiential design elements, Open Field Space offers a diverse and flexible environment that caters to a variety of needs.This prestigious recognition serves as a testament to Rong Han's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design and exploring innovative spatial strategies. The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is expected to inspire the team to continue their pursuit of excellence, driving further advancements in the field of interior design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Rong HanShanxi Open Field Architectural Design Co., Ltd was established by a team of innovative designers, including experienced leaders from various design disciplines in China. The company prioritizes design as its fundamental driving force, leveraging the collaborative potential of related business sectors to explore design solutions that align with contemporary trends. It is dedicated to offering tailored services for a range of projects through a wide array of experiential design concepts.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainability, cultural relevance, and ergonomic consideration.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been organized annually since 2008. It aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world. The competition welcomes entries from visionaries, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands across all countries. By participating, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive international recognition, and be celebrated for their remarkable design achievements. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url: https://interiordesignaward.com

